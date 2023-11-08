5 long-term Arthur Smith-Falcons replacements to save Bijan Robinson
The second half of the year will decide if Arthur Smith has staying power with the Atlanta Falcons.
By John Buhler
2. Brian Callahan has been instrumental in Cincinnati Bengals' turnaround
I may be higher on Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan more than most, but I feel strongly that this is the year he becomes an NFL head coach like his father Bill Callahan did two decades ago. Admittedly, that was under different circumstances. Bill Callahan was promoted from within on the Oakland Raiders after head coach Jon Gruden was dealt to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
What I like about Callahan is that he is different than his father. Yes, Zac Taylor played for him at Nebraska, but that's not the point. This is not nepotism; he is a good coach! Bill Callahan is an all-timer when it comes to coaching up the offensive line. Brian Callahan does a fantastic job of using the run and pass effectively in Cincinnati. He provides balance to this offense built around Joe Burrow.
While Atlanta will need to upgrade at quarterback for a hot-shot coordinator like Callahan to leave, I believe that what he has demonstrated in Cincinnati can be somewhat replicated in Atlanta with the Falcons' skill-position players. Whether it be Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, whomever, the Falcons could be infinitely more explosive offenisvely with Callahan calling the shots.
Callahan may only get one shot as an NFL head coach, so he better choose wisely with his first gig.