5 managers not named David Bell who shouldn't be back in 2025 and why
As we approach the final weekend of the regular season, it's clear that many managers are on the hot seat. The seat was so hot for Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell that executive Nick Krall dismissed him Sunday, citing "philosophical differences."
While Bell's team did have some problems throughout the summer, "philosophical differences" is a new catchphrase for executives ready to move on from their manager or coach without going into great detail.
Several managers could manage their final games with their current teams this weekend.
Let's discuss those managers on the hot seat who shouldn't be returning as we approach the offseason.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work onThe Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe toThe Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
5. Dave Martinez, Washington Nationals
The Washinton Nationals' record this season is 69-88. They are avoiding last place thanks to the Miami Marlins, who are 58-99.
Martinez became the Nationals manager in 2017 and led the club to a World Series Championship in 2019 over the Houston Astros. Martinez's teams have stumbled and fallen ever since. The team had its worst season in 2022, finishing 55-107. They finished a little bit better in 2023, with a record of 71-91.
Martinez and his coaching staff were signed an extension to keep them together through the 2025 season. In August, Martinez said of the extension, "I really wanted to get it done now. This way, there’s a little bit of unity, and all the guys know that they’ll be back. ... We work really good together, and they’re doing a great job with our kids.”
The Nationals have a very young team but need to progress together. It seems like that will only happen with this coaching staff. Mike Rizzo, the Nats president of baseball operations, should want to see some improvement over his club. It seems to be time for Rizzo to see things are not getting any better for his club and it's time to move on.
4. Bud Black, Colorado Rockies
It's hard to succeed in the National League West division when competing against some top-tier clubs each season. Bud Black joined the Colorado Rockies in 2017, marking his best season in 2018 as the Rockies finished second place and lost in the NLDS against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Since 2018, the team has stayed steady at the bottom of the division. Black seems to be trying his best with what he's given with the Rockies, but with lots of young talent in the minor leagues, it may be time for the Rockies to move on to a newer manager who will be able to communicate better.
Black's current contract expires at the end of the season. The Rockies should move on.
3. Aaron Boone, New York Yankees
The Aaron Boone-led New York Yankees are once again in first place, heading to the playoffs for the first time since 2022. The Yankees finished in fourth place in 2023. While Boone seems able to get the Yankees to the playoffs, he has yet to make it to the World Series with this team.
Boone became manager in 2018. The Yankees lost to the Boston Red Sox in the ALDS that year. They lost to the Houston Astros in the ALCS in 2019. They lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS in 2020. They lost to the Red Sox in the Wild Card game in 2021. In 2022, they lost to the Astros in the ALCS.
If the Yankees can not make a deeper run in the playoffs this fall, it will be time for the Yankees to move on.
2. Ron Washington, Los Angeles Angels
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington is under contract through 2025, but after a tough 2024 season, Washington and the club could consider parting ways. Its just hard to imagine Washington and this young team clicking to move past their NL West foes.
In an interview earlier this summer, Washington seemed almost sad to not still be with the Braves, where he was a coach with Brian Snitker.
While he has a fantastic resume and vast coaching experience, Wash doesn't seem to be a great fit with the Angels. Don't be surprised to see the two part ways at the end of the season.
1. Oliver Marmol, St. Louis Cardinals
Oliver Marmol's contract with the St. Louis Cardinals expires at the end of the 2026 season. If Bell gets fired with time remaining on his current contract, it serves as a fair warning to any manager, Marmol included.
The Cardinals are assured of finishing better than their disastrous 2023 season. But, this was another season of poor communication and questionable line-up construction by Marmol. Combine this with even more questionable moves from his coaching staff, and noticeable change needs to be made.
The Cardinals have indicated that changes should begin as soon as the season ends. Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak could be taking a diminished role with the club, as it is expected team advisor Chaim Bloom could take on more responsibilities with the team.
The Cardinals should have an eventful winter. It would not be surprising to see the Cardinals and Marmol part ways this offseason.