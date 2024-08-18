Ron Washington's emotional interview is proof he never should've left Braves
By Mark Powell
Ron Washington was beloved in Atlanta with the Braves, and for good reason. Washington was a staple in the Braves clubhouse, and routinely stepped up for his players when given the opportunity. He also served as a pseudo-infield coach of sorts, aiding the likes of Ozzie Albies, Orlando Arcia and Austin Riley in their defensive development.
All of that experiment made Washington a top managerial candidate the past few years. Washington, of course, led the Texas Rangers to back-to-back World Series in 2010 and 2011. Washington was eventually fired and struggled with drug addiction during his time in Arlington, but he has since received the help he needs and is back in the ranks in Anaheim.
Brian Snitker and the Braves helped Washington rehabilitate his image. Now in his 70's, Washington wondered if he'd ever receive another opportunity as manager, and jumped when he got the chance. With the Angels, Washington's team is nowhere near the postseason in their first season post-Shohei Ohtani. Mike Trout is hurt, again, and on the downswing of a career complicated by injury. There are the makings of a young core, but it's tough to see this Angels team making a leap during Washington's tenure.
Ron Washington gives the Braves some advice, and seems to forget he's managing the Angels
Washington's Angels faced his former team this weekend, and the new manager was surprisingly vocal about how much he missed the Braves clubhouse. David O'Brien of The Athletic told Washington that there's a perception among fans in Atlanta that his departure is blamed for the Braves struggles this season.
“That right there warms my heart,” Washington said. “Because my whole time in Atlanta — if I ever left, somebody asked me, what would I want them to remember me by. And it’s that I made a difference. And the fans saying that (indicates) I made a difference."
While Washington did disagree with the assertion, O'Brien opined that, for a moment, the manager 'seemed briefly to forget about his struggling Angels team' and that he 'sounded like he was spreading his message again to Braves infielders and the rest of the team, as he did for the previous seven seasons in Atlanta.'
Washington even went as far as to give the Braves advice, claiming that they look as though they're trying too hard. Of course, he's watching from afar these days. Washington thinks his bravado and personality provided the kind of confidence that would overshadow a few injuries -- though the Braves have been plagued by crushing roster issues this season as well.
It's unclear if Washington's departure is to blame for the Braves floundering at times in 2024. Ask around Atlanta's clubhouse, though, and you can tell the players would take him back in a heartbeat. That's the sign of a good leader.