5 more Atlanta Falcons who won't be back after the Desmond Ridder trade
- The Atlanta Falcons are making serious moves to upgrade their roster in NFL free agency.
- After signing Kirk Cousins , they traded Desmond Ridder to the Arizona Cardinals.
- Here are five more Falcons who are probably not going to be back with the team in 2024.
By John Buhler
1. Keith Smith is a fullback, and Sean McVay offenses don't employ one
This is the easiest one to forecast. While the fullback is gradually being erased from the game we love in favor of more receiving weapons, some teams still opt to employ one. This is probably the biggest delineating factor between what Kyle Shanahan runs in San Francisco and what Sean McVay runs in Los Angeles. Shanahan loves his fullbacks, where as McVay simply has no use for the position group.
Coaches like Arthur Smith tend to use fullbacks because, well, he is a former offensive lineman, and former offensive linemen like guys who look like them who can sometimes handle the football. Well, Zac Robinson is a former Big 12 quarterback and Raheem Morris played safety at Hofstra. Robinson could go in either direction running his offense, but Keith Smith is probably on his way out of town.
Smith has been a fine player in Atlanta, but nothing more. Over the years, I have grown to love the team's fullbacks whenever they have a good one. Unfortunately, Smith is just kind of a guy for the Falcons. If that means he is occupying a roster spot that could go to another pass-catcher or somebody who can help sustain excellence on defense, I would be more in favor of letting him go.
Terry Fontenot and his front office still have work to do, but they're not done overhauling the offense.