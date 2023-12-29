5 most likely Jordan Montgomery destinations after Yoshinobu Yamamoto signing
Where will one of the top free agent pitchers land?
The Boston Red Sox are a possible destination for Montgomery
Red Sox chairman Tom Werner has promised to go "full throttle" to make a big splash in the free agent market this offseason. The club has made several little moves, but nothing significant.
Their rotation needs a veteran presence that can add some depth. Chris Sale is the number-one starter but he has seen his fair share of injuries lately. It's not certain he could be counted on. The rest of the rotation includes youngsters Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, and Tanner Houck. Nick Pivetta and Garrett Whitlock are also options to start.
Montgomery would be an excellent addition but will demand a lucrative contract the Red Sox are unwilling to pay. While the Red Sox need multiple pitchers, they have holes elsewhere in the roster that must be addressed, making the Red Sox's refusal to consider Montgomery logical.
If Montgomery remains available, the organizations could rethink things and make a splash for Montgomery. The fact that Montgomery is a former Yankee and a key to the Rangers World Series championship may cause the Red Sox to take a gamble. Right now, it's not looking very likely.
The New York Mets are a possible destination for Montgomery
Mets owner Steve Cohen always likes to make a splash during free agency. While Cohen and Mets president of baseball operations David Sterns has already added Adrian Houser in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers; the rotation mix suggests some depth may still be needed.
In addition to Houser, the Mets starting rotation includes Kodai Senga, Luis Severino, Jose Quintana, Tylor Megill, Jose Butto, and David Peterson. With the exception of Senga, the rotation doesn't have much in the way of consistency or depth.
Cohen and Stearns are looking to improve dramatically after a disappointing 2023 season in which the Mets underperformed despite Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander in their rotation. Both arms were traded at the deadline to contending teams.
The Mets could be an option for Montgomery as they have the need and the money to make a massive payday happen.