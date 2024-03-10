5 moves the Chiefs need to make after massive Chris Jones signing
What's next for the Kansas City Chiefs? After signing Chris Jones to an extension, these 5 moves make sense.
The Kansas City Chiefs put the fanbase at ease on Saturday night, re-signing Chris Jones to a record five-year contract worth $95 million guaranteed. Jones becomes the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history — a well-deserved honor considering his monstrous output across three Kansas City Super Bowl runs.
With Jones in tow, the Chiefs figure to repeat as an elite defense next season. As champions, too. That is the hope in the front office, at least. Brett Veach has his work cut out for him with such an expensive roster, but it's hard to mess up a Patrick Mahomes team. Last season was proof enough of that.
Kansas City has a chance to become the first team in NFL history to three-peat despite coming off their rockiest offensive season of the Mahomes era. It shouldn't take much for the Chiefs to, ya know, put a decent receiver or two on the field. It's difficult to imagine the Chiefs taking a meaningful step back, which is what's so frightening for the rest of the league.
Now that Jones is locked up, here are a few moves the front office needs to get done.
5. Chiefs can sign Tyron Smith to better protect Mahomes (and Ma-auto)
Tyron Smith, a 13-year NFL vet with eight Pro Bowl nods under his belt, hits free agency shrouded in uncertainty. For the first time in his career, Smith is expected to leave the Dallas Cowboys, and few teams have been more strongly connected as a potential landing spot than Kansas City.
It's hard to deny the appeal of planting one of the league's best offensive tackles in front of Patrick Mahomes. It's easy to chalk up the Chiefs' offense as an unstoppable force no matter who surrounds the future Hall of Fame QB, but Mahomes benefits a ton from the Chiefs' elite O-line. All his stunning improv, both inside and outside of the pocket, is spurred in part by Kansas City's ability to protect their superstar.
The Chiefs can plug Smith right into the starting lineup and expect immediate results. While the Chiefs' ability to offer top-line dollar value is diminished with the Jones contract on the books, Smith has spent over a decade in Dallas without contending for a title. One has to imagine the chance to go deep in the playoffs is uniquely appealing to the 33-year-old.
Offensive linemen never get the credit they deserve, but Smith's presence can elevate all those around him. He further empowers Mahomes, Isiah Pacheco, and the full repertoire of Kansas City's offense. A future Hall of Famer in his own right, Smith can really cement his legacy with a late-career Chiefs tenure.