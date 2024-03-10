5 moves the Chiefs need to make after massive Chris Jones signing
What's next for the Kansas City Chiefs? After signing Chris Jones to an extension, these 5 moves make sense.
4. Chiefs need to draft Xavier Worthy with the No. 32 pick
Texas' Xavier Worthy broke the NFL Combine 40-yard dash record at 4.21 seconds, firmly entrenching his name in the first round conversation. Few prospects can match Worthy for raw athletic talent. His thin frame (165 pounds) and history of drops is a mild reason to fret, but as far as the No. 32 pick is concerned, few prospects better fit the Chiefs' needs.
That is a fact Worthy is keenly aware of. He openly lobbied for Kansas City to pick him, citing Tyreek Hill's success as a speedster in Andy Reid's dynamic, free-wheeling scheme.
"In a perfect world, I definitely would want to go to the Chiefs. Just the way Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs improvise and use you. They had Tyreek Hill. The way they used him, I feel like that would be a perfect fit for me." (h/t USA Today)
He's right, too. There isn't a better schematic or personnel fit for Worthy at the next level. It's easy to say that about a WR prospect and the Chiefs' offense, but Worthy is an especially strong match with Kansas City's offensive principles. He is geared toward explosive plays up the sideline. Worthy can tilt the momentum of games with a single evasive manuever in the open field. Once he picks up a head of steam, few WRs are more challenging to bring down.
It could take the 20-year-old time to develop consistency at the next level, but Mahomes would benefit tremendously from Worthy's speed all the same. Even if he's not a viable WR1 on day one, Worthy can stretch defenses long and give Mahomes a consistent deep ball option. With Mecole Hardman on the chopping block, Worthy's skill set is particularly valuable.
There's a chance the Chiefs would need to engineer a trade up to land Worthy, but with the volume of WR talent at the top of the draft, even a new Combine record doesn't guarantee Worthy a spot higher than Kansas City, the team picking last in the first round. If Worthy gets his wish, it's a recipe for success.