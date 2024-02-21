5 moves Red Sox could still make to answer Rafael Devers’ call-out
The Boston Red Sox should look to make moves after their franchise player, Rafael Devers, called them out for their lackluster offseason.
As if Boston Red Sox fans couldn't love Rafael Devers any more than they already do, he said publicly what's been on the minds of Red Sox fans all offseason. Everybody knows exactly what the Red Sox need, yet ownership has done nothing about it.
Boston has finished in last place in the AL East in three of the last four seasons and with the team arguably looking worse on paper than the 78-win team from last season, another last place finish could easily be in store for the 2024 season. That's unacceptable for Devers and Red Sox fans, but ownership seems to be content with that.
Perhaps the franchise player calling the organization out for their lack of urgency can be what leads them to make moves. With an extra move or two, this Red Sox team led by Devers can realistically compete for a playoff spot.
5) It's time for the Red Sox to add Jordan Montgomery
For much of the offseason, Jordan Montgomery was expected to re-sign with the Texas Rangers once they got their TV deal settled. Well, the Rangers have their TV deal in place for the 2024 season, yet there's no deal, and it looks like there won't be one. Future uncertainty regarding their TV deal has made it so the Rangers are refusing to commit to the lucrative multi-year commitment Montgomery seeks. With that being said, the Red Sox can and should take advantage of that.
The organization might not make it seem this way right now, but the Red Sox are a team that can and should be spending like the big market team that they are. As of now, the Red Sox rank 13th in luxury tax payroll and have roughly $57.5 million to spend before getting into the tax according to Spotrac.
With that being said, it's time for this Red Sox team to get pitching. The bullpen is solid and should be even better when Liam Hendriks returns. The lineup should be good once again, even without Justin Turner. The rotation, however, is among the league's worst. Adding Jordan Montgomery would change that.
This past season Montgomery pitched like a legitimate ace, posting a 3.20 ERA in 32 starts and 188.2 innings of work. He helped the Rangers get to the playoffs and pitched even better once they got in, leading them to their first-ever World Series title. While it's unlikely Montgomery will lead Boston to the World Series in 2024, he can be a part of the next great Red Sox team if they get him signed on long-term.
Montgomery has spent the offseason in Boston and is waiting to sign. There's no reason that a pitching-needy team like the Red Sox should not be all-in on him at this point. It's time to end everyone's suffering by signing him.