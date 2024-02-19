5 NBA All-Stars who will be traded this offseason and where
The NBA All-Star game was an embarrassment, but it could set the stage for an exciting offseason all the same.
4. Wolves could flip Karl-Anthony Towns if they fall short
The Minnesota Timberwolves are 39-16, which places No. 1 in the Western Conference. So, maybe this reads as disingenuous at first blush. That's not so. We have to project forward. Karl-Anthony Towns has been a popular source of trade speculation for a while. The Wolves haven't entertained it yet, but if Minnesota falls short in the postseason, that chatter will start anew.
Tim Connelly burned all his trade ammo on the Rudy Gobert acquisition. The Wolves don't have picks to trade or a ton of young, expendable talent to move. That means the only avenue to meaningful change is, essentially, trading a core piece. Gobert is too valuable — and probably too financially expensive for other teams. Anthony Edwards is untouchable. Jaden McDaniels is a young, team-controlled defensive whiz. Karl-Anthony Towns, however, is easy to imagine in trade scenarios.
First, the value would be extensive. If not traded straight-up for another star, the Wolves can net enough value to facilitate another blockbuster down the line. Towns would have suitors across the league. He's one of the most versatile offensive 7-footers in NBA history — a deadly 3-point sniper with the strength to dominate post-ups and the finesse to create facing up. Towns gets a lot of flak for a perceived lack of toughness, but his defense has improved significantly in recent years. His ability to hold up as the starting power forward has been particularly impressive.
Towns' presence on the All-Star team stands out compared to the list of snubs — Domantas Sabonis, De'Aaron Fox, Alperen Sengun — but make no mistake. He's a two-time All-NBA big averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on .517/.437/.878 splits in 32.7 minutes. The production and team success are undeniable.
The only reason Towns would end up in trade conversations is if the Wolves are eliminated early in the postseason. Even as a potential No. 1 seed, the Wolves will face stiff competition in the West. There's a chance this roster, as currently constructed, has reached its ceiling. Now, we wait to see if that ceiling is a first or second-round exit, or Minnesota's first NBA championship.