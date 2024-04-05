5 NBA Draft prospects to watch in Final Four of 2024 NCAA Tournament
The Final Four is upon us, and several prominent NBA Draft prospects remain. Here's who demands your attention.
The Final Four is finally upon us. The 2024 NCAA Tournament has been a pleasure to watch, offering a nice balance between viscerally exciting upsets and titanic blue-blood duels. In the end, we have a collection of four teams that feel wholly deserving.
It should come as no real surprise that the best overall team (Connecticut) and the best overall player (Zach Edey) are still standing. Beyond UConn and Purdue, however, we have a couple viable underdogs in No. 4 Alabama and No. 11 NC State.
For the Crimson Tide, it's the first Final Four in program history. Last season, we saw Alabama rise to the top of college basketball during the regular season. It was tougher sledding for Nate Oats' squad in 2024, absent Brandon Miller and a few key graduates. But, on the strength of a great head coach and an underrated star nucleus, Alabama is ready to announce itself as a basketball powerhouse.
For the Wolfpick, it required nine straight wins dating back to the ACC Tournament for Kevin Keatts' team to reach this point. DJ Burns has captivated the nation with the most memorable individual tournament run in a while, plowing straight through Kyle Filipowski and Duke (for a second time) in the Elite Eight.
We should have a couple good games on our hands. Here are the five NBA Draft prospects most worthy of your attention, from potential lottery picks to sleepers on the rise.
Honorable mentions: Alex Karaban (UConn), Cam Spencer (UConn), Grant Nelson (Alabama), Rylan Griffen (Alabama), DJ Burns Jr. (NC State)
5. Tristen Newton is the UConn prospect nobody is talking about
Connecticut is the deepest, most balanced team in college basketball. Dan Hurley has the team firing on all cylinders, with very few weak links in UConn's armor. Lost behind the brilliance of Donovan Clingan and the surging freshman Stephon Castle is fifth-year senior Tristen Newton. He is actually the Huskies' leading scorer this season, and his output continues to demand attention from NBA scouts.
Even at 22 years old, Newton checks a ton of boxes that NBA teams value. He possesses appealing positional size for a point guard at 6-foot-5. In terms of productivity, he's stuffing the stat sheet in every category — 15.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.0 steal on .414/.319/.805 splits.
Newton helms the UConn offense with tremendous poise, seldom stumbling into mistakes (2.5 turnovers per game) or getting sped up by the defense. He needs to improve as a shooter, at least in terms of consistency, but Newton averages a healthy volume of 3-point attempts each game (5.4). He's comfortable operating on-ball, where he shows great tempo working pick-and-rolls with Donovan Clingan. Or, he can operate off the ball as a connector.
Generally, high-feel guards with plus positional size and bankable defense pan out at the next level. Newton will need to answer concerns about his limited speed, burst, and strength, but he's too well-rounded to ignore. He's also due for one final showcase in the Final Four.
4. Mark Sears is leading the charge for Alabama's unprecedented run
Mark Sears is the head of the snake for Alabama. He is going to face an uphill battle in NBA circles, listed at 6-foot and 186 pounds. Small guards are less and less common in today's game, as the inherent defensive challenges are difficult to overcome.
That said, we know the value of high-feel, creative guards who can space the floor and create prolifically off a live dribble. Sears has been one of the most productive guards in college basketball all season — 21.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists on .504/.434/.859 splits — and now he's getting his postseason moment, thriving as the focal point of every opposing game plan.
UConn will be the ultimate test. Sears will face the length of defenders like Stephon Castle and Tristen Newton, not to mention the hulking rim protection of Donovan Clingan on drives. We saw UConn wipe out Illinois' high-octane offense last week. Sears' ability to shift gears, score at all three levels, and create effectively for teammates (while only averaging 2.5 turnovers) makes him a unique challenge for the Huskies' defense, but if Alabama wants to have any sort of chance to win, it will require a major effort from Sears.
He's a pesky defender too, in addition to the heavy lifting he supplies on offense. It's tough to project such a small guard defending well at the next level, but if Sears can get under UConn's skin and make his impact felt on both ends, that will function as a compelling case to NBA front offices. The Huskies aren't an NBA team, but in terms of size and dynamism, they're the closest thing Sears will face before he tests the professional waters.
3. Stephon Castle is ready for his moment at UConn
Stephon Castle received the unenviable task of plugging into UConn's well-oiled machine as a freshman. The five-star recruit has mostly lived up to expectations, averaging 10.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on .470/.269/.760 splits. While Castle doesn't have the prodigious numbers of other top prospects in the Final Four, his age, archetype, and winning habits are impossible to overlook.
Castle hasn't been able to put together a true offensive showcase in March Madness, but his defense has been integral to the Huskies' sustained success. At 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds, Castle has prototypical size for a combo guard. He's comfortable defending all over the floor, whether that means blanketing point guards at the top of the key or switching onto bigs in the post. Castle can battle for position and extend his influence with a 6-foot-8 wingspan.
That alone should keep Castle pegged high on draft boards. He will be tasked with guarding Mark Sears, as well as Alabama's other potent perimeter weapons on Saturday. As far as the offense is concerned, Castle still does enough to pique the interest of upper-lottery teams with his slashing and playmaking.
His lack of success from 3-point range is a major red flag, and it's probably a little too late in the season for Castle to convince scouts that he can suddenly shoot. Still, we have seen impressive mid-range flourishes in the past, and Castle isn't a complete trainwreck from deep — let's call him a work in progress. If he can get hot at the right time, it will remind scouts of just how high his ceiling is.
2. Zach Edey and Purdue are finally knocking on the championship door
Zach Edey was named Naismith Player of the Year for the second straight year on Friday, becoming the first player since Ralph Sampson in 1981-83 to win the award back-to-back. Now, he has Purdue on the verge of its first championship appearance since 1969. The Boilermakers have never won it all. Let's just say it would be a fitting end to a historic career for Edey to guide Purdue to the mountaintop.
At this point, we know Edey's stock is rising. He has thoroughly dominated every round of March Madness, culminating with a 40-point, 16-rebound effort against Tennessee in the Elite Eight. Edey's unique size and skill combination at 7-foot-4, 306 pounds is getting increasingly difficult to poke holes in.
The concerns are well-documented. Critics will knock Edey's inability to defend in space, which is absolutely an important trait in today's NBA. That said, Edey isn't the stiff some like to paint him as. The Purdue senior can generally navigate drop coverage at a high level, and his 7-foot-11 wingspan provides a unique margin for error. Even when he's behind a step or two, Edey is long enough to bother shots around the rim.
On the other hand, it's becoming easier and easier to project Edey's offense with confidence. He's going to create all sorts of matchup advantages, even in the NBA. He has the skill level to score around more apt NBA post defenders. Edey displays soft touch on hook shots and floaters. He can also operate as a passer on the block, regularly locating backdoor cutters. In addition to his interior scoring, Edey should provide a ton of value as a screener. He's going to wipe out guards when an NBA offense deploys him in more pick-and-roll actions.
1. Donovan Clingan of UConn is ... the new favorite to go No. 1 overall?
Suddenly, there is real buzz around Donovan Clingan as a potential No. 1 pick. ESPN currently projects Clingan as the No. 3 pick, while Jonathan Givony stated that there will be "plenty of debate" about Clingan and Alex Sarr, the French 7-footer currently projected No. 1 overall at several outlets (including FanSided).
There isn't a reporter more plugged into the draft sphere than Givony. When he speaks, one should listen. So, the Clingan momentum is very real. Aside from Edey, there hasn't been a more impressive performer in March Madness. Clingan was the primary force behind UConn's 30-0 run against Illinois, shutting off driving lines for the explosive Fighting Illini offense and pummeling their defense on the other end.
Across four NCAA Tournament games to date, Clingan has averaged 15.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 3.5 blocks on 67.5 percent shooting. He's peaking at the right time, eviscerating opposing offenses in drop coverage and scoring at will in the paint. Clingan doesn't have elite touch or passing instincts, but at 7-foot-2, he's going to dominate the offensive glass and offer a vertical threat the rim. If NBA teams buy him as an elite defensive anchor in such a weak class, that could push Clingan to the top of the board.
Now the final test arrives. UConn is two wins away from the rare March Madness two-peat. Clingan came alive as a freshman during the Huskies' previous tournament run. Now, he's ratcheting it up to a whole new level.
We are oh so close Clingan and Edey duking it out in the title game. I'm not sure that qualifies as fun, but we all deserve to watch it happen.