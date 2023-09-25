5 NBA free agents EuroLeague teams should consider
Kemba Walker and Jabari Parker were the two marquee NBA names to join EuroLeague teams this summer, but plenty of NBA free agents remain that EuroLeague front offices should be keeping an eye on. Here’s our ranking of the top five.
NBA training camp is almost here and EuroLeague training camps are all but over as some teams have already played season openers. EuroLeague rosters are mostly set, but NBA rosters aren’t and won’t be for about a month. As NBA teams make their final cuts, EuroLeague teams will keep an eye on who gets left out for the 2023-24 season and see if they can swoop in and lure them to Europe’s premier club basketball competition.
We decided to rank the five best remaining NBA free agents for EuroLeague teams. However, it’s worth pointing out that all these moves are hypothetical and not backed by any actual EuroLeague interest unless stated otherwise. We also left out players who seemed very unlikely to come over. This decision was arbitrary but had some logic. Before we get into who did make the list, here are some of the key names we left out and why.
Blake Griffin, the former All-NBA forward likely has very little interest in playing anywhere but the NBA and will probably get a final roster spot as at least a locker-room presence with some team before the season begins.
Goran Dragic, aged 37 and a European basketball star, has already said he wants to finish his career with the Miami Heat. The Miami Heat do not play in EuroLeague. Austin Rivers is only 31 and is another free-agent guard. It would be a shock if he decided to head overseas given his media role with The Ringer, and he will probably sign on the veteran’s minimum somewhere before the season starts.
Michael Carter-Williams, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and JaMychal Green were also all left out for similar reasons. Make no mistake, EuroLeague teams should be trying to sign them if they decide they’re interested in heading overseas but it would be surprising if any of them did.
Perhaps the toughest decision to lead out was former New York Knicks wing Kevin Knox. Just 24 years old, the Kentucky alum has severely struggled in the NBA but has had some great moments. He scored 31 points against the Sixers and is a career 34 percent 3-point shooter on nearly 900 attempts. EuroLeague could be a wise move for the youngster, but we left him out because he will probably opt for the G League if he can so an NBA team can snap him up at any given moment.
But enough about who didn’t make it, here's who did.
Potential NBA to EuroLeague transfer: 5. Kendrick Nunn
This is an easy one. Kendrick Nunn has some interest in playing in EuroLeague. Not a lot, but some. The former Miami Heat guard who last played for the Washington Wizards has been linked to Greek club Olympiacos all summer. The Reds lost Kostas Sloukas and Sasha Veznkov this offseason and are in desperate need of a scoring punch.
This is what set their sights on Nunn, but the Oakland alum has decided he wants to see the entire NBA offseason through before making the jump overseas. Olympiacos doesn’t have time for that, and they may not have the money for him either. They signed Nigel Williams-Goss, Nikola Milutinov, and Luke Sikma earlier this summer. They also just paid a 500,00 euro buyout to Zalgiris Kaunas for Ignas Brazdeikis. If they are still able to afford Nunn after all of this, which is not cheap, it would be financially impressive for them.
Nunn ended last season for the Washington Wizards where in 31 games he averaged 7.5 points, 1.8 assists, and 1.7 rebounds per game. He is a career 36 percent three-point shooter on over 900 attempts. Olympiacos could be back to contenders if they can bring him in. If they can’t, other EuroLeague teams should make inquiries as well.