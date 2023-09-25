5 NBA free agents EuroLeague teams should consider
Kemba Walker and Jabari Parker were the two marquee NBA names to join EuroLeague teams this summer, but plenty of NBA free agents remain that EuroLeague front offices should be keeping an eye on. Here’s our ranking of the top five.
Potential NBA to EuroLeague transfer: 4. Will Barton
Will Barton is one of the veterans we decided to keep on this list because, well, it would be cool. Barton is a pure scorer, he’s averaged 11.2 points per game across 10 seasons in the NBA. Even at 32 years old the prospect of him bringing his scoring prowess to EuroLeague is very exciting.
For starters, Barton is a very solid shooter especially from deep. On over 2,500 3-point attempts in the NBA Barton has shot 36 percent. He would feast on spot-up opportunities for any team that could snap him up. He’s had seasons in the NBA where he averaged more than 15 points, 4 assists, and 5 rebounds per game.
Several EuroLeague teams like Olympiacos, Virtus Bologna, Valencia, Zalgiris, and others could use a veteran and polished scorer. If Barton is interested in coming over, and for the right price, he would be the best option for many of these teams. It would be surprising if Barton did decide to come over. At his age and with his NBA experience, he will probably opt to wait and see if a roster spot opens up during the season or float on 10 days for a little while before giving overseas basketball a serious look.