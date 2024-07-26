5 NBA players who would absolutely dominate in Olympic handball
By Lior Lampert
We're officially in the preliminary group stage play of handball at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
The United States has no representation in the international handball competition. But unfortunately, this has become a recurring theme for the country in this exciting sport. America last qualified for Olympic handball in 1996, when they were rewarded spots in the men's and women's tournaments as the event's host nation.
The U.S. appears to be behind the rest of the world in handball. But one contest it's had fingerprints on throughout the years of the Olympics is basketball. America's female hoops squad is seeking its eighth consecutive gold medal. Meanwhile, the male unit has accomplished the feat four straight times and is eyeing a fifth successive title.
However, as we know, Team USA's Olympic basketball roster is a collection of some of the best NBA players on the planet. So, we'd bet the athleticism and intuitiveness it takes to be a pro hooper and go up against such incredible athletes translates well to handball.
With that in mind, we identified five members of the Association who would tear up the handball scene.
5. Miles McBride, New York Knicks
A scrappy player with sneaky physical tools, Miles "Deuce" McBride would be fun to watch on the handball court.
At 6-foot-1, McBride has overcome his small stature in the NBA, though his lack of size wouldn't be an issue here. Nonetheless, don't let his lack of height fool you -- he is notably lengthy.
McBride's 6-foot-8.75 wingspan combined and 9-by-9.5-inch hands make him an intriguing handball prospect. These attributes have enabled him to carve out a vital role with the New York Knicks, particularly as an on-ball defensive pest on the perimeter. Combine that with his unrelenting energy, and we'd take him on our side in a handball outing.
If you put McBride in a front defender handball spot, he'd thrive. He can cause chaos at the point of attack and hamper ball movement along the center line.
4. Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder
Like McBride, Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams has outstanding physical characteristics that would make him a solid handballer.
Not only does Williams possess noteworthy strength, but he has a 7-foot-2.25 wingspan and 9.75-foot length. His combination of features would enable him to be a versatile handball player.
Given Williams' power, he'd fare well in body-on-body contest situations. Additionally, he'd have a wicked-hard throw, thanks to his large muscles. It's not hard to visualize him barreling through his handball foes as a center back.
3. Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns
Kevin Durant, A.K.A. the "Slim Reaper," would have his way on the handball court, like he does in basketball.
A former league MVP and four-time NBA scoring champion, Durant is one of the most gifted offensive players ever. So naturally, it's easy to picture him being a handball wing.
Whether on the left or right side, Durant presents matchup problems for everyone on the court (in either sport). As a master of shooting over defenders in the NBA, he could smoothly bring this element of his game to handball.
Alternatively, you could use Durant like a chess piece. He could operate as an outside defender if needed. As a near 7-footer, he'd make it challenging near the goal area.
2. Mo Bamba, Los Angeles Clippers
Mo Bamba has fizzled after an impressive start to his NBA career. Perhaps he could give handball a shot.
At 6-foot-11 with a 7-foot-10 wingspan, Bamba has oodles of size. He'd be an imposing presence on the field of play.
Bamba's extraordinarily long legs would allow him to maximize the three-step rule in handball. His extended strides can help the 2018 lottery pick to be a force on either side of the court.
You'd be able to place Bamba essentially anywhere across the lineup. However, he's presumably best suited as a defenseman. As a back court player, he'd flourish, disrupting his foes' offensive rhythm while displaying his long-distance shooting ability.
1. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
Envision the seemingly never-ending arms and legs of 7-foot-4 phenom Victor Wembanyama on the handball court. His incredible length strikes fear into fellow big men across the NBA, so we can only imagine the reactions it'd cause in this scenario.
Wembanyama would be a chess piece you can move around the formation, and he'd thrive virtually anywhere on the field of play. As a back court option would give handball opponents fits defensively, he'd scan the court and manage the game.
Alternatively, one could deploy Wembanyama as an attacker, using his unmatched size to your offensive advantage. How would anyone stop a hip shot from the reigning unanimous Rookie of the Year? No one could successfully meet the 20-year-old at his low release point after baiting defenders into thinking he's making a typical toss. Moreover, trying to contain him in give-and-go situations sounds like an impossibly daunting task for competitors.
Overall, Wembanyama's intelligence, physical traits and skill make him the top NBA handball choice. He'd mesh nicely with France, the defending men's and women's handball gold medalists.