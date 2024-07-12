5 NBA Summer League stars who are too good to play in Las Vegas
While the California Classic and Salt Lake City Summer League have been going on this week the NBA2k25 Summer League tips off in Las Vegas on July 12.
The Vegas Summer League is considered the main event and is the first real chance to see many top prospects in an NBA setting. Each year there's a group of young players with NBA experience who are simply too talented to be playing in the Summer League.
Let's dive into the five of these players this year.
5. Cam Whitmore: Houston Rockets
The reigning Summer League MVP will be back in Las Vegas. Last year, Cam Whitmore posted averages of 19.3. points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists. Now with a season of NBA experience under his belt Whitmore projects to have even better numbers.
Whitmore's elite finishing and athleticism make him an exciting watch. Another outstanding Summer League could help earn Whitmore more minutes on a loaded Rockets squad or could cause a team to trade for him.
4. Keyonte George: Utah Jazz
Keyonte George was one of the top Summer League players last year and returns for another year. This week George has been played in the Salt Lake City Summer League where he has averaged 30 points and 4.5 assists. However, he shot 38% from the field, and 31% from beyond the arc while averaging five turnovers in these games.
George is clearly a gifted creator and scorer but working on his efficiency will be a priority in the Vegas Summer League. Nevertheless, if George's elite scoring numbers continue in Vegas and his efficiency improves early on the Jazz could sit him out for the rest of Summer League. If George plays the entire Summer League he could be an MVP candidate if not the favorite.
3. Brandin Podziemski: Golden State Warriors
In his rookie season, Brandin Podziemski had an immediate impact on the Warriors. Averaging 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on .454/.385/.633 shooting splits en route to a fifth-place finish in the Rookie of the Year race.
Podziemski's elite basketball IQ made him look more like a seasoned veteran than a rookie. This skill set along with his high-level shooting will allow Podziemski to have a dominant Summer League showing. Furthermore, Podziemski will benefit from more opportunities allowing him to display his shot creation abilities more. We are used to seeing Podz impact the game in multiple ways but this Summer League will allow us to see him in more of a primary creator role.
2. Walker Kessler: Utah Jazz
It's rare to see a third player this talented participating in Summer League. Kessler has averaged 8.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks in his first two years in the league. The seven-footer is already considered an elite shot-blocker and a high-quality defensive anchor. Notably, in 2023 Kessler finished third in Rookie of the Year voting.
Kessler has been playing with Jazz in the Salt Lake City Summer League and will also join the team in Las Vegas. In two games so far Kessler is averaging 7.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, and 2.0 steals. An interesting subplot is that Kessler has been involved in several trade rumors. Perhaps the Jazz are hoping a few big-time Summer League performances raise his trade value.
1. Brandon Miller: Charlotte Hornets
Brandon Miller is the most surprising and talented player on a summer league roster. Miller is coming off a stellar rookie season averaging 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on .440/.373/.827 shooting splits. As a result, Miller finished third in Rookie of the Year voting and is now viewed by many as Charlotte's franchise cornerstone. He is widely considered one of the league's best young wings.
Miller, the No. 2 overall pick in 2023 led the team in points (17.3) and rebounds (8.3) during last year's Summer League. While Miller hasn't been with the team for the California Classic he is expected to play in the Vegas Summer League. Given Miller's talent and success in the NBA expect him to play just one or two dominant game(s) in Summer League.