Knicks will need to offer a first-round pick to land their final offseason trade target
By Lior Lampert
On June 25, The New York Knicks acquired two-way wing Mikal Bridges in a blockbuster swap with the crosstown rival Brooklyn Nets. The move presumably meant the end of center Isaiah Hartenstein's time in the Big Apple, which proved to be the case.
Hartenstein ultimately signed a three-year, $87 million deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder. So, the Knicks now have a 7-foot hole in their rotation that must get plugged. However, the free-agent market for bigs left much to be desired and thinned out quickly. So now what?
Naturally, the Knicks have explored their possibilities around the league, seeing if they can find a backup five via a suitable trade partner. And per SNY's Ian Begley, New York has kicked the tires on Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz, though it will cost them.
Knicks will need to offer a first-round pick to land offseason trade target Walker Kessler
On Monday, Begley shared a video discussing a few notes regarding the current state of the Knicks and an update on their pursuit of Kessler. The former revealed that New York "had been in touch with Utah," expressing "some interest" in his services. Nonetheless, the Jazz are seeking "at least a first-round pick," according to the NBA reporter.
As Begley points out, that is a "tough" asking price for a New York organization that recently sent five first-rounders to Brooklyn for Bridges. Regardless, the Knicks have reached out and have the assets to facilitate a transaction if they please.
Even after the Bridges exchange, the Knicks still have five first-round selections from 2025-2030, albeit a couple are protected or from other teams. But are they willing to potentially run the well dry for Kessler?
Kessler, 22, has proven to be one of the more imposing interior defensive presences in the Association since getting drafted in 2022. He is an elite rim protector, illustrated by his ranking second in blocks per game since his rookie campaign (2.4). He averaged 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 swats while shooting 65.4 percent across 64 contests this past season.
Under contract for an uber team-friendly $2.96 million salary for next year, Kessler also has a $4.87 club option for 2025-26. Considering New York is hard-capped at the second apron, he presents them with a talented, cost-controlled option, justifying giving up draft capital.
Considering the financial hurdles of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), New York is in a difficult position to replace Hartenstein adequately. Knicks president of basketball operations Leon Rose and the front office must get creative, and Kessler could be the solution.