Isaiah Hartenstein contract details, grade: Thunder just keep getting deeper
As the New York Knicks made their run to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Isaiah Hartenstein proved to be one of the best and most valuable players on the floor. He just got paid thanks in large part to that.
Hartenstein was one of the NBA's best backup centers in his two-year stint with the Knicks and proved to be more than capable as a starter when called upon.
The 26-year-old averaged 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game, but his impact goes far beyond the box score. The Oklahoma City Thunder recognized that, and that's why they gave Hartenstein such a massive contract according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Thunder become even scarier by signing Isaiah Hartenstein to massive three-year deal
The terms of the deal are quite lucrative. Hartenstein signed a three-year deal worth $87 million to spurn New York and head to Oklahoma City. He's making $29 million annually. With that being said, it's more than worthwhile for the Thunder.
Hartenstein is a perfect fit in Oklahoma City, creating a scary frontcourt alongside Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams. Hartenstein is a tremendous screener, as we saw repeatedly in the postseason with Jalen Brunson. He can pass, is an awesome finisher, protects the rim, and most importantly, can rebound.
The Thunder ranked 27th in the NBA, averaging 42 rebounds per game this past season. They ranked 29th in the NBA, averaging 8.8 offensive rebounds per game. Hartenstein is not only a terrific rebounder, he's one of the best offensive rebounders in the game right now, ranking fifth in the NBA this past season with 3.3 offensive boards per contest.
He isn't a shooter, but does virtually everything else that you want a center to do, well. Not only is he a perfect fit, but he joined the team for only three seasons. The Thunder were able to shave a year off of what everyone assumed Hartenstein was going to cost, giving them more flexibility down the road with other contracts. The $29 million AAV might be a bit rich, but shaving off a year makes it more than worthwhile.
Hartenstein might have preferred a return to New York as they gear up for a huge season themselves, but the Knicks had a limit as to what they were allowed to offer him. Hartenstein is going to make substantially more in three years with the Thunder than he would've in four years with the Knicks.
The Thunder have added two of the best role players in the NBA this offseason coming off of a season in which they were the No. 1 seed. They're scary, and Hartenstein only makes them scarier. Stealing him from a team they might even meet in the NBA Finals is just the icing on the cake.
Grade: A