5 new Shohei Ohtani free-agent destinations on the east coast
Shohei Ohtani is reportedly willing to sign on the east coast, which could change the free agency landscape completely
Arguably the biggest free agent rumor of 2023 dropped on Thursday, when it was reported that Shohei Ohtani is "more open" to signing on the east coast than he was as a rookie. With previous chatter suggesting that Ohtani would only consider west-coast teams, this update changes the free agency landscape considerably.
The expectation is that Ohtani will prioritize winning (and, of course, money) above all else. He doesn't appear particularly concerned with market size. If anything, he prefers a quiet locale. Ohtani gives off the energy of a player focused on winning baseball games, especially after six years of watching the postseason from home.
A number of teams will happily splurge on the Japanese superstar, considered by many to be the best baseball player of his generation. Even with concerns about his pitching arm following a second procedure to repair his UCL, Ohtani could command north of $500 million due to his potent blend of hitting power and international fame.
Here are the franchises to watch as the most anticipated free agency race in recent memory approaches.
5. Atlanta Braves
Let's get wild.
Regardless of the pending NLDS outcome, the 2023 Atlanta Braves will go down as one of the best teams in recent history. There hasn't been a more explosive offense... ever. Before injuries, the pitching staff ranked near the top of the MLB, too. The Braves had eight All-Stars. Signing Ohtani would be borderline gluttony.
But, imagine for a moment the possibilities. Ohtani sandwiched between Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson in the lineup. One day, once his shoulder has healed, Ohtani joins the pitching mix of Spencer Strider, Max Fried, and Kyle Wright. The upside is fathomless.
Ohtani led the American League in home runs. He would join the National League home run leader in Olson, on the team that tied the MLB all-time home run record. He would have the benefit of a small-market feel while playing in a massive population hub. He would get to compete for a championship, without a doubt. If the goal is winning, there isn't a better place to win games.
The Braves have a lot of mouths to feed financially, but Ohtani is a singularity — the GOAT of his generation (GOG?). If he comes knocking, the Braves would be foolish not to consider it. He'd surely make for a strong return on investment with the marketing opportunities that would follow him to the ATL.