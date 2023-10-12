5 new Shohei Ohtani free-agent destinations on the east coast
Shohei Ohtani is reportedly willing to sign on the east coast, which could change the free agency landscape completely
4. New York Yankees
The New York Yankees' season went to absolute s*** by their usual standards. The team eked out an above-.500 finish, but it was only good enough for fourth place in the crowded AL East. Injuries plagued the roster while Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone became weekly subjects of a loud "fire them!" campaign from the fanbase.
Still, despite bad vibes, serious financial concerns, and a genuine uncertainty regarding the team's ability to compete at the highest level, we can't count the Yankees out of any bidding war. The Steinbrenners are big spenders historically and the Yankees have over a century of rich lore on their side. Players want to don the pinstripes and play in Yankee Stadium.
New York should have no trouble finding the funds to bring Ohtani to baseball's most storied franchise. The marketing upside would provide a huge return on investment, so it's hard to imagine ownership talking themselves out a deal. Plus, if the Yankees want to quickly pivot back toward contention, signing the best player in baseball is a good way to go about it.
Ohtani and Aaron Judge trading dingers would provide quite the boost in entertainment value compared to last season's Zombie Yankees. The Yankees could benefit from Ohtani's arm on the mound eventually, even if that's more of a long-term investment than a short-term guarantee.
Any Ohtani contract is going to include several years of guaranteed money, so the Yanks would be able to map their next decade around the 29-year-old superstar.