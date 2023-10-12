5 new Shohei Ohtani free-agent destinations on the east coast
Shohei Ohtani is reportedly willing to sign on the east coast, which could change the free agency landscape completely
1. New York Mets
The New York Mets are expected to go "all-in" for Ohtani and other big-name free agents after a disastrous 2023 season. Steve Cohen entered last season with the highest payroll in baseball. He's willing to spend big on a winner. Last season was a disappointment, but the Mets have enough talent to turn things around quickly.
Where New York needs the most help is on the mound. The Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer trades were circumstantially responsible, but they left the Mets desperately short on arm talent. Ohtani's fellow countryman, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, has been floated as a likely Mets target. New York also lured Kodai Senga from the Japanese baseball ranks last winter. There's no reason why the Mets can't target both Ohtani and Yamamoto if ownership is gutsy enough.
Ohtani would add another bat to the middle of a lineup that is built around Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso. Ohtani and Alonso would be perennial threats to lead the National League in home runs. New York has a talented collection of bats, but there's ground to be made up between them and the postseason juggernauts. Ohtani helps bridge that gap.
The biggest hurdle between New York and Ohtani is the winning games component. The Mets weren't a winner last season and it's hard to say the Mets give Ohtani the best chance to win next season. There's no doubt ownership and the front office can pitch him the concept of a swift turnaround, but the Mets are favorites because of financials and market size — not necessarily baseball. Maybe those are the wrong metrics to go by with Ohtani.