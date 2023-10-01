5 NFL coaches squarely on the hot seat after Week 4
Every year without fail, we are subjected to some of the worst coaching possible across the NFL.
By John Buhler
4. Matt LaFleur could be exposed by Jordan Love in a weaker division
The Green Bay Packers' second loss of the season was revealing. They lost at home to the Detroit Lions, the team to beat in the NFC North roughly one quarter into the season. This is the first year without Aaron Rodgers under center, and that could be a very bad thing for head coach Matt LaFleur. His teams have come up painfully short in the postseason, and may miss out on them again in 2023.
Throughout the first few weeks of the season, the Packers' inability to dictate terms in the trenches, particularly with the running game, has been a major issue for them. You factor in yet another bad defense, this time being led by Joe Barry, and you can sense the frustration. In short, the Packers have the pieces to be a playoff team, but could also collapse at some point this season to be terrible.
While the Packers rarely bottom out, would it shock you if Green Bay made a change at the helm if LaFleur's team goes something like 6-11 and misses out on the playoffs for a second consecutive season? Green Bay does not have a tolerance for a downtick in performance, particularly in the coaching department. If they can fire Super Bowl winner Mike McCarthy, then they can can LaFleur.
If the Packers job were to open up, it might be one of the best vacancies in this upcoming cycle.