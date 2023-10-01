5 NFL coaches squarely on the hot seat after Week 4
Every year without fail, we are subjected to some of the worst coaching possible across the NFL.
By John Buhler
3. Robert Saleh continuing to start Zach Wilson could cost him his job
At the time of this writing, Robert Saleh's New York Jets still have to face Andy Reid's juggernaut Kansas City Chiefs in primetime as a part of Sunday Night Football. I bet he wishes Aaron Rodgers had two working Achilles tendons at this point in time. Then again, he believes in Zach Wilson more than Mookie Wilson believes in dinosaurs. The better question is if the dinosaurs believe in Wilson...
While it would be a truly great story if Wilson turned it around in New York, that is a storyline reserved for Hollywood, you know, whenever they get back to making films in Tinseltown again. The only answer Wilson is for the Jets is the guy they took ahead of Justin Fields and Mac Jones in the 2021 NFL Draft. His inadequacies are on full display in every start he makes for them. There are so many...
It may not seem fair, but life is not fair. New York could have, should have, would have turned the corner this season if Rodgers was fully healthy. Well, the games are not played in hypotheticals. They are played between the lines, something that has not been the Jets' forte for the better part of two decades now. Saleh may have been a good fit for the Jets, but he is running out of excuses lately.
Although I hope the Jets do not fire him, Saleh may force Woody Johnson's hand because of Wilson.