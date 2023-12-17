5 NFL head coaches on the hot seat with Black Monday around the corner
With only a few weeks left in the regular season, look for any of these coaches to be fired soon.
By John Buhler
1. Arthur Smith and Desmond Ridder should stay in Charlotte in the rain
It is over, or at least it should be. How did the Atlanta Falcons lose on the road in the rain to the completely toothless Carolina Panthers? Beats me. It is in my god forsaken NFL team's blood. No matter what this franchise tries to do, it does the wrong thing without fail. Desmond Ridder's moronic red zone pick in the fourth quarter culminated in Bryce Young's second career game-winning drive.
Somehow, someway, owner Arthur Blank is going to find a way to give head coach Arthur Smith a fourth year on the job, but that isn't going to cut it any longer. I understand that he and general manager Terry Fontenot were given a historically bad salary cap situation the two previous years. However, Ridder's lack of development and Atlanta's horrendous play-calling will get Smith fired.
My hope is that Fontenot is retained, as well as defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. These former New Orleans Saints have been great since coming over to their division rival. I would look at another offensive-minded head coach, but one who is either good at calling plays or will have the self-awareness to rescind play-calling duties if it doesn't work out. Also, go draft Jayden Daniels, please.
The Falcons have some bad losses this season, but back-to-back ones in-division are so damning.