5 NFL players who can cement their Hall of Fame legacy in the playoffs
There are a few stars who are borderline Hall of Famers, but a big run this season could push them over the top and get themselves in Canton.
By Nick Villano
The NFL Playoffs are finally here. This is where legacies are built, as players look to cement their season with a huge run in sports' hardest tournament. The one-and-done nature of the NFL Playoffs make it so exciting, thus why the Super Bowl is always the most watched television show every single year.
Speaking of legacies, there are multiple future Hall of Famers playing in the postseason. Aaron Donald is a lock. He was one of if not the best defensive player of this era. He's going to waltz into Canton. Patrick Mahomes could retire today, and he likely makes the Hall. His teammate Travis Kelce is probably going, too. Imagine the Swifties taking over a Hall of Fame ceremony.
However, there are quite a few players who most would consider tweeners. There are more than a dozen, but that could change with one great postseason run. Who could earn their spot in the Hall with one more great moment?
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
We start with the most intriguing name on this list. When Stafford took the Rams to the Super Bowl and won it two years ago, most analysts said it was a lock that Stafford would make the Hall of Fame when he retired. Then, he had a rough season where an elbow injury flushed the Rams season down the tubes. This season, Stafford has been decent, but he hasn't exactly been a Hall-of-Fame level quarterback.
However, winning this game against his former team the Detroit Lions might give him reservations in Canton. This is such a big game for both teams. Jared Goff is looking to prove his former team wrong. If Stafford comes out on top with everything the Lions have going for them, that's a legacy solidifier.
Honestly, that's all Stafford needs. He's currently 11th in career yards, one spot behind Eli Manning. If he plays one more season, even just a few games, he's going to pass Eli. The same goes for passing touchdowns. He has so many moments, playing alongside Calvin Johnson, getting the Lions out of the NFL's basement for the first time in decades, winning Thanksgiving games, something the Lions never did, then bringing LA it's first football championship since the Raiders were there in 1984. He has accolades and the stats. One more marquee win, and every analyst will talk themselves into it.