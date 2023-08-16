One player from each NFL team that could make Pro Football Hall of Fame
By Nick Villano
Green Bay Packers – Jaire Alexander
The Green Bay Packers are in a weird spot. They revamped the roster to get much younger. In that, they stripped down a lot of the veterans. That includes long-time quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who would have been the obvious pick here. With Rodgers toiling in New Jersey, it leaves Jaire Alexander as the superstar to lead this roster.
This is no snuff to Alexander. He is an incredible cornerback. However, calling him a Hall of Famer needs some convincing. He is always considered one of the top players at his position, but he’s never really been the top player.
Here’s what fans might not realize; Jaire Alexander is 26 years old. This should be the first year of his prime. He’s already been avoided by opposing cornerbacks, and he hasn’t even been at the peak of his powers.
The one thing that might hurt Alexander’s case is the Packers might not be a good team anymore. That could keep Alexander out of the national conversation. Who knows what the future holds, but he has the pedigree and is young enough to add many accolades.