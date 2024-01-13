5 NFL players who can cement their Hall of Fame legacy in the playoffs
There are a few stars who are borderline Hall of Famers, but a big run this season could push them over the top and get themselves in Canton.
By Nick Villano
Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins
There is a lot on the line in Miami this season, most of which is more important than the legacy of Jalen Ramsey. The Dolphins traded for Ramsey this offseason to bring another star to South Beach. He got hurt early, but he's been pretty good since his return. However, the Dolphins are more concerned about Tua Tagovailoa under pressure, playing in frigid temperatures, Tyreek Hill's health, and their ability to make plays when they need it.
While that's all true, Ramsey's legacy matters at least slightly. Ramsey feels like the most solid Hall of Famer on this list, but it's hard to call him a lock. He was in the conversation for best cornerback in the league for a number of years. Any player that good should be in the conversation for Hall of Fame as well.
Yet, there's something giving pause about his candidacy. Maybe it's the fact he's been quieter since his trade to the Rams. Who knows. What we do know is Ramsey has the resume to make it, but he might need one last run to push it over the top.
The Dolphins have the tools to make a run to the Super Bowl. Their end of season was very disappointing, but they are built to still run to the title. If Ramsey is on another Super Bowl Champion, or at least gets to the Big Game again, his candidacy gets locked in stone.