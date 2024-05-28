5 NFL QBs poised to start Week 1 who will be benched early in the year
The NFL offseason was quite hectic on the quarterback front. Several high-profile free agents switched teams and a historic volume of QBs were selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. Multiple teams began OTAs without a clear sense of hierarchy at football's most important position.
There will be camp battles at every position across the league, but there isn't anything as exciting as two warring quarterbacks. Even as teammates working toward a common goal, several QB rooms are torn between veterans and newcomers. The vets are fighting for their next contract and a spot in the league. The youngsters, meanwhile, are looking to break through and stake their claim at the pro level.
Let's dive into five divided QB rooms across the league, where all that uncertainty could lead to midseason depth chart alterations.
5. Raiders ought to bench Gardner Minshew for Aidan O'Connell eventually
The Las Vegas Raiders opted against drafting a quarterback in April. Or, perhaps more accurately, there wasn't a QB worth drafting once the 13th pick rolled around. Six teams beat Las Vegas to the punch, which could end up as a blessing in disguise. It does, however, leave the Raiders with a mildly precarious setup to begin the 2024 campaign.
Gardner Minshew inked a two-year deal with Vegas in free agency. Aidan O'Connell, on the other hand, started 10 games as a rookie and flashed real arm talent. There is a battle currently being waged on the practice field, but Minshew is the projected victor by virtue of his experience and his accomplishments last season in Indianapolis.
Flying under the radar is Minshew's Pro Bowl berth in 2023. He put together an impressive season for the Colts, who managed a middle-of-the-pack offense despite Anthony Richardson's catastrophic early-season injury. Minshew was undoubtedly a beneficiary of Shane Steichen's brilliant play-calling, but the 28-year-old has long been one of the best QB2s in the NFL. He's mobile outside the pocket, bold when he needs to be and overall disciplined in his approach.
Generally, multiple years on a quarterback contract is indicative of starting status. The Raiders want to win this season and probably believe Minshew is the safest bet. Assuming Las Vegas doesn't light the world on fire, however, there will surely be a time when it becomes obvious that O'Connell should start until the Raiders can replace him with a superior QB prospect. Vegas was 5-5 in games O'Connell started last season. There is proof that he can win games.
4. Broncos probably bench Jarrett Stidham for Bo Nix sooner than later
Jarrett Stidham has the inside track to start Week 1 for the Denver Broncos, who selected Bo Nix 12th overall in April's draft. That decision hangs over the franchise, and it will for a long time. If it works, well, Sean Payton's genius really shines through. If it doesn't work — the more probable outcome, all things considered — it will go down as a prime example of the perils of drafting for need over talent.
Nix was billed as NFL-ready coming out of Oregon. He started five seasons in college between two Power Five schools. He completed 77.4 percent of his passes as a senior, registering 45 touchdowns and only three interceptions as the Ducks' signal-caller. Nix benefited from a QB-friendly offense, but he also made sharp decisions in the pocket and showcased the mobility to extend plays in a pinch.
Also of note, Nix won over Sean Payton in the interview process, which is why we're talking about this. Stidham has performed better in OTAs to date, but Nix is clearly cemented as the future of Broncos football. He has the coach's support and the front office's reputation is riding on his success. Denver won't keep Nix glued to the bench for longer than necessary.
The Broncos showed signs of growth last season, but it's hard to expect consistent winning results from a team starting Jarrett Stidham under center. He's a palatable backup QB, but there's no reason to believe Stidham has an exciting future in the league as anything more than a stopgap. That said, as soon as Nix looks ready in practice, expect Denver to make the swap. Especially if wins don't pile up early in the campaign.
3. Jacoby Brissett is here for a good time, not a long time with Patriots
The New England Patriots locked up Jacoby Brissett early in the offseason, a reunion met with minimal fanfare. He's a definite upgrade over Mac Jones — the sort of stabilizing vet this offense desperately needs — but he's hardly a solution to New England's more foundational issues. The Patriots are looking for a face of the franchise, and Drake Maye is the most logical candidate after going third overall in April's draft.
That said, Maye is 21 years old with an inconsistent college resumé under his belt. He probably needs a bit of time to get up to speed. It doesn't help that New England is at a personnel disadvantage almost across the board. From a poor O-line to one of the worst WR rooms in the NFL, the Patriots are not placing their signal-caller in an ideal position.
Brissett should fall on that sword in Week 1. He figures to pick up Alex Van Pelt's new system a bit quicker than Maye, and he figures to operate with more poise under constant duress. Those are desirable traits, and Brissett probably deserves more credit than he gets as a viable everyday starter.
Here's the simple truth, though. The Patriots are going to lose a lot of games next season. This team isn't close to ready. As the losses stack up, New England will accept the inevitable and bench Brissett in favor of Maye. If New England isn't going to win games, there might as well be a concerted effort to get Maye initiated against live competition.
2. Sam Darnold is looking over his shoulder with the Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings are expected to start Sam Darnold in Week 1. The former No. 3 pick spent last season behind Brock Purdy in San Francisco, where he received the Kyle Shanahan crash course. The Vikings run a similar scheme and, on paper, Darnold is a natural replacement for Kirk Cousins. Perhaps he's not on the same level in terms of quality, but Darnold's skill set is comparable.
That said, the Vikings went out of their way to move up from No. 11 to No. 10 and draft Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy a month ago. The early reports from training camp are strong, with the 21-year-old winning over coaches and putting Darnold on notice. Like others on this list, Darnold is simply a victim of circumstance. He is more or less a career backup at this point, the allure of upside diminished at 26 years old. He's probably a more reliable quarterback right now, but the Vikings' scheme is favorable to whoever lines up under center.
Darnold can stave off McCarthy if the Vikings win a bunch of games out of the gate, but eventually there is going to be a paradigm shift in the coaching staff. The moment will come when it becomes more prudent to get McCarthy's feet wet than to keep pursuing mediocrity with Darnold.
Without Kirko taking snaps, the Vikings' Super Bowl hopes are momentarily dashed. It won't necessarily stay like that for long, as the front office continues to build a deep and balanced roster. But, this is a bridge year, and the end goal should be getting McCarthy up to speed. He is the future of Vikings football — the quarterback prospect who made Kevin O'Connell break his own rules. At some point, he will snatch the reins away from Darnold.
1. Steelers won't keep Russell Wilson on the field if he struggles
After two thoroughly mediocre seasons in Denver, Russell Wilson is the projected Week 1 starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He joins one of the least reliable offenses in football under a new OC in Arthur Smith. It's unclear how much more successful Smith will be without head coaching duties to weigh him down, but the Falcons' offensive execution during the Smith era was consistently underwhelming. He does not inspire much confidence as the proposed solution to years of suffering under Matt Canada.
The Steelers are limited on the personnel front, too. George Pickens is a legitimate WR1, but the Steelers otherwise lack talent in the pass-catching corps. The backfield is middling as well, with projected RB1 Najee Harris often underperforming his backup, Jaylen Warren. The Steelers could struggle to generate yards.
Wilson is a proven weapon, but he no longer has the athleticism and arm strength necessary to deliver star results. He is a wayward game manager, focused on short and intermediate passes but held back by an insatiable desire to do too much. The Steelers followed up the Wilson signing by trading for Justin Fields, acquiring the former first-round pick for pennies on the dollar.
On the basis of experience and reputation, Wilson is slated to open Week 1 under center. That doesn't mean he gets to keep the job if the results don't follow. Pittsburgh has never finished below-.500 under Mike Tomlin, but that possibility becomes greater with each passing season. If Wilson fizzes out, the same way he did in Denver, it behooves Pittsburgh to get a prolonged look at Fields before he becomes a free agent next offseason.