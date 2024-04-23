Quarterback killer: Kevin O'Connell's history doesn't encourage Vikings QB choice
Kevin O'Connell is historically not a fan of rookie quarterbacks.
Few teams outside the top three of this week's NFL Draft have been more involved in quarterback rumors than the Minnesota Vikings. With Kirk Cousins heading south for the hustle and bustle of Atlanta, the Vikings are in need of a new offensive cornerstone. Sam Darnold arrived in free agency, but the former No. 3 pick does not have a track record that inspires much confidence.
Minnesota has been aggressive in the pre-draft process, trading up to acquire the No. 23 pick from the Houston Texans. That move allows Minnesota to package two first-round picks (their own being No. 11) in a separate trade to land their ideal signal-caller. There are up to six quarterbacks expected to hear their name called in the first round. Minnesota probably prefers one of the core four — Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, or J.J. McCarthy. There's a good chance that entire bunch is off the board by pick No. 4, and almost certainly by pick No. 6 when the New York Giants select.
That leaves the Vikings in a bind. It's trade up, or settle for a second-tier prospect — one that probably doesn't even receive a first-round grade in a vacuum. How the Vikings will proceed will depend entirely on those in the front office. GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah obviously runs point, but head coach Kevin O'Connell also figures to have a large influence on the Vikings' eventual decision.
Recent comments from O'Connell at a speaking engagement at Twin Cities Church offered a surprising amount of insight into his perspective on quarterback prospects and the NFL Draft. O'Connell spilled the beans on past draft meetings, and he even gave himself a new moniker.
Kevin O'Connell dubs himself the NFL Draft 'Quarterback Killer' in Vikings front office
O'Connell did not dance around the fervor in the fanbase and the collective desire to land the next star QB to replace Cousins. He feels that pressure — so does the entire Vikings organization. But, O'Connell is clearly prioritizing objective analysis and a level head. Drafting a quarterback just to draft a quarterback, without faith in his developmental arc or fundamental skills he possesses, is a recipe for disaster.
"For a couple of years I’ve, you know, I’ve been kind of known as the ‘quarterback killer’ when it comes to the draft in Eagan... I think about the things that are coachable and then you think about the things that you could coach another 15 years with the player, and you might not be able to fix. Hope and faith are wonderful things, (but) I do like them to not necessarily be strategies."
Those comments alone illuminate how significant O'Connell's voice is in the front office. Not every coach gets a real say in personnel choices, especially not first-timers like O'Connell. But, the Vikings' success and his offensive know-how have earned him a place of power in Minnesota.
Passing on second or third-round QBs with Kirk Cousins on the roster is one thing, though. How O'Connell approaches the 2024 draft without a starting QB cemented on his roster should be exceedingly interesting. The latest rumors connect the Vikings to Drake Maye. Others, however, have banged the J.J. McCarthy drum in past weeks. Minnesota's decision could ultimately depend on how far the Vikings can trade up, and if O'Connell and the front office believe the price to trade up is in line with that prospect's value.
Maye at No. 3 will cost more than McCarthy at No. 4 or No. 5. Meanwhile if the Vikings sit back, names like Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix are sure to enter the conversation. O'Connell has successfully prevented the Vikings from investing in high-round QBs before, but this could be the season that changes. All signs point to Minnesota angling for their next QB1 in a few days.