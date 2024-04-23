NFL Draft noise hints at two rival NFC destinations for Drake Maye
Drake Maye has been connected to two NFC teams amid Patriots trade rumors.
The NFL Draft is a few days away and trade rumors aren't going away. In fact, we are getting more rumors. Funny how that works. The latest buzz is centered on the New England Patriots at No. 3. While the Patriots have long been expected to stay put and draft their next QB, the possibility of a trade is gaining steam.
For the "right price," New England would consider trading back, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. That changes the game. All signs point to Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels coming off the board at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. That leaves North Carolina signal-caller Drake Maye as a highly coveted option at No. 3, with several teams reportedly in the market.
Maye is the ideal QB for New England in that spot, but should the Pats get bold, the NFL is littered with teams in need of quarterback help.
Two NFC teams have been linked to Maye in recent days. On the 'Ross Tucker Podcast', Chase Daniel said the Minnesota Vikings are "absolutely in love" with the UNC junior. Meanwhile, there is a "strong belief" that Maye is the New York Giants' guy according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.
The Giants own the No. 6 overall pick. The Vikings are situated at Nos. 11 and 23. Both teams have the ammo to trade up if the motivation is there — which it clearly is. Now, it comes down to willpower for both front offices.
Vikings, Giants in on Drake Maye as NFL Draft approaches
The risks of trading up are well documented. The Patriots are sitting comfortably at No. 3 and can demand a king's ransom given the level of interest in Maye's services around the league. In addition to Minnesota and New York, teams like Las Vegas and Denver also need quarterbacks and could be inclined to trade up.
If New England can drum up a bidding war, there is absolutely a point at which multiple high-value future assets become more lucrative than keeping the No. 3 pick. It's possible to find QB help elsewhere, whether it's free agency, trades, or even later in the draft. Tom Brady was a sixth-round pick, so the Patriots are familiar with the unpredictability of QB outcomes.
Maye struggled relative to expectations as a junior at North Carolina, but his transcendent sophomore season and obvious physical gifts are enough to convince most scouts. Maye stands 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, a prototypical pocket passer with the mobility to roll outside the hash marks and the arm strength to deliver long-range darts on a string. Maye will need to work on accuracy and decision-making, but he's 21 years old with tons of time (and room) to grow.
From Maye's perspective, the best outcome is clear. The Vikings are loaded with talented playmakers, including arguably the best WR in football in Justin Jefferson. Kevin O'Connell runs a tight ship and he schemes his QBs into favorable situations.
The Giants' roster is far more ramshackle. Saquon Barkley left in the offseason and Brian Daboll's offense floundered in 2023. Still, there's an inherent prestige to playing quarterback for the New York Football Giants, and Maye appears to have the character and big-stage maturity that the Giants covet.
So, as the draft approaches, get ready for chaos. Because it's coming.