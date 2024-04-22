Patriots should take this NFL Draft trade to the bank, even if it means passing on QB
Despite having a massive need for a new franchise quarterback, the New England Patriots shouldn't hesitate trading out of the No. 3 overall pick if it means a team has met their lofty asking price.
By Lior Lampert
The New England Patriots need a new franchise quarterback after the Mac Jones experiment failed and abruptly ended this offseason. But they appear to have learned from their previous blunder and are not letting it dictate their decision-making process ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, where they hold the No. 3 overall selection.
While the Pats have an opportunity to select one of the consensus top-four signal-callers (USC's Caleb Williams, LSU's Jayden Daniels, UNC's Drake Maye, and J.J. McCarthy of Michigan) atop the draft, they are prepared to take a more patient approach, instead leaving the door open for another quarterback-needy franchise to move up the board and do the honors.
Patriots de facto general manager Eliot Wolf held a pre-draft press conference on Thursday, expressing a sense of comfort and flexibility about New England selecting a quarterback or shopping the third-overall pick, potentially invoking chaos.
New England appears to be seriously considering trading back, even if it means bypassing a quarterback, as long as a team is willing to meet their reportedly high asking price, per ESPN's Patriots reporter Mike Reiss.
Reiss notes that Wolf and the Patriots have made it clear they are content with staying put and selecting a quarterback despite communicating a willingness to dangle the No. 3 selection in trade talks, emphasizing that they would move down "if another team offers an unprecedented deal," which they shouldn't hesitate to do so if a lucrative trade package arises.
Patriots should bypass QB if it means accepting an 'unprecedented' NFL Draft trade offer for the No. 3 pick
With so many other holes on a talented-depleted roster, the Pats could benefit from stockpiling draft capital and having several stabs at landing young impact players on team-friendly, cost-controlled contracts as New England looks to expedite their rebuilding process. Positions of need include offensive tackle, wide receiver, and cornerback.
Considering several desperate teams are in the market to move up for one of Maye, Daniels, or McCarthy, like the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Denver Broncos, and Las Vegas Raiders, we could see a bidding war emerge that ends with a hefty haul going to the Patriots in exchange for the No. 3 selection.
However, Reiss points out that "barring an unexpected trade offer," the Patriots will spend their pick on a quarterback.