Patriots reportedly could invoke complete chaos with No. 3 overall pick
Have de facto general manager Eliot Wolf and the New England Patriots gone mad? They could set the league ablaze by shopping the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
By Lior Lampert
De facto general manager Eliot Wolf and the New England Patriots are leaving all options open as they approach the start of the 2024 NFL Draft, potentially sending the league into a frenzy if recent reporting from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network is any indication.
Wolf and the Patriots held a pre-draft press conference at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Thursday, where the former told the media the team is open for business and willing to trade out of the No. 3 overall selection "or any round."
However, New England is fine staying put and picking one of the consensus top-four quarterbacks (USC's Caleb Williams, UNC's Drake Maye, LSU's Jayden Daniels, and J.J. McCarthy of Michigan). "I think we'd be comfortable with it," Wolf said.
Patriots are on the verge of breaking the matrix by entertaining trading out of the No. 3 pick
Can we take the Pats at face value? Or is this all a smokescreen leading up to the draft? If they are serious, all hell could break loss as teams enter a bidding war for the third pick in pursuit of one of the top signal-callers.
Regardless, the timing of the news is noteworthy based on their alleged interest in Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
New England recently hosted the Penix for a top-30 visit, hinting at the possibility of them trading back, even before Wolf addressed the media with his uproarious comments on Thursday. The Washington quarterback has continued to climb the ranks after displaying his 'elite' arm talent to scouts and evaluators at his pro day, and he appears to have fans within the Patriots organization. But spending the No. 3 pick on him is far too rich for their blood. Alternatively, moving down the board to land the prospect of their choice later in the first round while receiving a massive haul for doing so could be viewed as a win-win for the front office.
The NFL Draft officially begins after the Chicago Bears select No. 1 overall, with Caleb Williams universally expected to be the pick. If the Patriots were to move on from the No. 3 pick, it could send ripple effects throughout the entire draft.