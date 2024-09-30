5 NFL teams already lining up to sell their soul for Sam Darnold next offseason
By Austen Bundy
Let's not kid ourselves here, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold looks good. He looks damn good under center in purple and white.
Especially after casually dropping 275 yards and three touchdowns in Green Bay on Sunday. One does not simply do that if they aren't wearing green and gold.
Darnold became the first Vikings quarterback all-time to post a 100+ passer rating in each of his first four games to start a season and tied the longest streak by any passer league-wide since 1970, per the team.
The season is still young but Minnesota's 4-0 start has surprised a lot of folks. Darnold's 932 cumulative yards (fifth best among all passers) and his league-leading 11 passing touchdowns clearly are contributing to the team's shock start to the year.
5 teams who should sign Sam Darnold in 2025 free agency
Believe it or not, Darnold's contract with Minnesota expires after this season. You might remember the 27-year old was only intended to be a short bridge and potential back-up to rookie passer J.J. McCarthy (drafted 10th overall in April, on season-ending IR with a knee injury).
But with Darnold showing out so impressively after just four games, some QB-needy teams may already be getting their check books ready to bring in the seemingly renewed passer. This list is in no particular order.
5. Minnesota Vikings
If it wasn't already evident, the Vikings somehow turned Darnold's coal into a diamond in just one offseason. McCarthy will have question marks surrounding his injury recovery and whether he'll be the same college national champion-caliber passer going into 2025. Risking further setbacks by rushing him back to the field will just do more harm.
The 4-0 start this year is the first time since 2016 the team has matched that mark. Despite that it missed the playoffs but this year feels different. Having the highest-paid receiver in the league in Justin Jefferson helps but the Vikings supporting cast has stepped up too.
Minnesota is clearly the team most in need of Darnold's returning services and they should shell out the cash to keep him around another year or two.
4. Miami Dolphins
If the Vikings make the (stupid) decision to let Darnold walk or feel the need to sign-and-trade him before he becomes a free agent, the Miami Dolphins will be first in line. Now, this will all be contingent on the fate of Tua Tagovailoa's health and the interest of former Dolphin passer Ryan Tannehill. But in the event Tagovailoa has to hang up his cleats or won't be 100 percent again - Darnold is the obvious choice.
The Dolphins have top receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on either side of the line of scrimmage. But Miami's backup performances by Skylar Thompson and Tim Boyle prove it takes a lot more than a guy being open for a franchise to say it truly has a quarterback.
Darnold would thrive in Mike McDaniel's system, built similarly to Kevin O'Connell's in Minnesota but just lacking consistency through the air.
3. Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders missed out on a true No. 1 quarterback in the draft so perhaps Darnold's services could be a bridge to whoever they end up replacing Gardner Minshew with in the 2025 or 2026 NFL Drafts. Speculation has swirled over whether star receiver Davante Adams wants out of Sin City (despite his denying the rumors), perhaps the promise of a better passer in Darnold will be enough to convince him to stay.
The Raiders have lacked a consistent passer since Derek Carr departed for New Orleans. The Jimmy Garoppolo and Gardner Minshew eras have been anything but successful - certainly not up to snuff for the "just win, baby" standard set by the late Al Davis.
The cash is certainly there to draw someone like Darnold away from places like Minnesota or Miami but Vegas' record this season might be bad enough that he'd end up a rental and mentor figure to whoever they draft next.
2. Tennessee Titans
Let's be real, the Will Levis experiment has been a gigantic failure thus far and now, the Tennessee Titans have to be regretting its decision to give Malik Willis away to Green Bay for pennies on the dollar. The Titans will be in the quarterback market (again), whether that's in the draft or in free agency.
Boasting a receiving core with the likes of Calvin Ridley, DeAndre Hopkins and Treylon Burks shouldn't translate to zero wins after three games. The problem is clearly under center as evidenced by viral, bone-headed plays committed by Levis in would-be clutch moments.
General manager Ran Carthon's first phone call should be to Darnold's agent if they somehow find a way to not lock up the No. 1 pick by late November.
1. New York Giants
This is a stretch candidate but bear with me a second. I never said any of these teams taking Darnold would be a good decision, just a decision they should be making given the slim options of the 2025 NFL Draft compared to 2024. Rookie receiver Malik Nabers is the future of the New York Giants and is making Daniel Jones look like a decent quarterback again.
Darnold has proven that if given a top receiver he can deliver the ball consistently and minimize mistakes. That's something Jones has not been able to demonstrate thus far. In 10 games for San Francisco last year he only turned the ball over once, compared to Jones' six picks in a six game, injury-shortened season.
Maybe a second stint in the Big Apple - in the opposite locker room - could serve well for Darnold's revitalized career and New York's attempted turnaround. It would be ironic, considering the old Giants regime passed on drafting Darnold with the second-overall pick in favor of running back Saquon Barkley, who is now with the Philadelphia Eagles.