5 NFL teams that are one Justin Fields away from making a playoff run
A handful of NFL teams could be a Justin Fields away from making the playoffs next season.
By John Buhler
1. Atlanta Falcons could bring Justin Fields home as the prodigal son
This one hits close to home, well, because it's home. Justin Fields and I not only attended the University of Georgia (I graduated), but we hail from the same suburban county just outside of Atlanta. The former Harrison star initially played for Kirby Smart in Athens before transferring to Columbus to go play for Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes. He became a Heisman Trophy finalist with Ohio State.
While our hometown Atlanta Falcons could have drafted him in the first round in 2021, Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot opted to draft tight end extraordinaire Kyle Pitts out of Florida. That move made sense because Pitts was seen as a unicorn and Atlanta still had Matt Ryan under contract. With Ryan enjoying retirement and Pitts not getting the ball enough, let's make a deal with the Bears here.
No matter what happens with Smith, the expectation is that Fontenot will remain. He may have New Orleans Saints connections, but so does Falcons front office executive Ryan Pace, the man who traded up to get Fields out of Ohio State in the first place. Fields would have won at least three more games than what Desmond Ridder has lost the Falcons. At 9-5, the Falcons would lead the division.
Atlanta is the place Fields was always going to be tied to if the Bears were to ever trade him away.