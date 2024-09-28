5 NFL teams that need to go all-in on drafting Miami Hurricanes superstar QB Cam Ward
By John Buhler
It ended in controversy, but the Miami Hurricanes are 5-0 and the talk of the college football world, or at least in the ACC... Through five weeks Miami looks like the presumptive favorite to come out of the ACC this year to reach the expanded College Football Playoff. While it is not one player carrying them to new heights, starting quarterback Cam Ward is a fast climber up several NFL teams' draft boards.
I forecast that five quarterbacks will go in the first round. Georgia's Carson Beck, Texas' Quinn Ewers and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders have pretty much been locks throughout the entire offseason and way-too-early NFL Draft process. Joining them inside the top-32 could very well be Alabama's Jalen Milroe, should he declare, and Miami's rockstar under center in Ward. That would be a fantastic five!
So what I am going to do today is pick five NFL teams that I think should at least be moderately interested in drafting Ward top-32. Right now, I don't know if he will end up being QB1 or only QB5, but I have seen enough that leads me to believe he will be a first-round pick. That could change very quickly, but Ward is offering at Miami a lot of what many quarterback-desperate NFL teams may want.
Let's start with a team that loves to pay quarterbacks who aren't good anymore a ton of money.
5. Cleveland Browns
At some point, the Cleveland Browns are going to need to be honest about their quarterback situation. Trading for and paying all that money to Deshaun Watson is proving to be a GOB Bluth huge mistake. It has led the Browns to be unsettled at quarterback once again, as well as giving a conference foe in the Houston Texans enough ammunition to go from awful to contender right away.
Cleveland is 1-2 through the first three weeks of the season. Although the AFC North has not found its level yet, I have a hard time seeing the Browns overtaking the Pittsburgh Steelers or whoever for the top spot in the division. I had Cleveland as a playoff-caliber team to start the season. While they may end up being that, they are a one-and-done playoff team should they get in because of Watson.
When it comes to Ward, he has banked a ton of starts at Miami and at Washington State and Incarnate Word previously. While he did not win prolifically at his first two stops, Miami is the sexy brand the ACC needs to stay alive as a conference and make some noise in the postseason. It is not all on Ward, but he is showing to be a catalyst for rapid improvement when joining a talented team.
In short, the Browns can level up considerably by getting a starting quarterback who is worth a damn.
4. New York Giants
The New York Giants are 1-3 after falling at home to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. They have a lot of problems on their hand, one that I am not so sure a rookie first-round quarterback will solve in an instant. However, if the Giants decide to clean house and move on from their current regime, that may be a huge plus in the organization finally getting it right. Can we trust them to do it?
Well, even if the Giants stick with Brian Daboll as head coach and Joe Schoen as general manager, they have to punt on Daniel Jones as their starting quarterback. We have reached a point where it is starting to become untenable in East Rutherford for the NFC East franchise. To me, I think the Giants could end up with the No. 1 pick, but they would not have the selection if the season ended today.
For that reason, I think they are in the market for a quarterback like Ward. If the Giants are picking top-six again, then I would have no problem with the G-Men selecting the quarterback out of Miami. However, at this time, I do not think he is deserving of being the first player taken next spring. A lot can change between now and then. Thus, I would go with Carson Beck over Ward right this instant.
New York may end up being where Ward ends up, but I like three landing spots more for him right now.
3. Las Vegas Raiders
This could be a lot of fun. Outside of the Giants, I think it is safe to say that the Las Vegas Raiders will be one of the five teams taking a quarterback in the first round next spring. To be frank, they were the biggest shocker to not take one in the first round last year. Then again, they signed Gardner Minshew II in free agency and saw QB6 Bo Nix go one pick ahead of them to the division rival Denver Broncos.
The Silver and Black have a pretty good roster, all things considered. I think with it being a critical offseason for head coach Antonio Pierce, it may serve the Raiders to take a quarterback in the first round next spring. Again, they don't really have any major long-term commitments at quarterback beyond this season. By drafting a quarterback of Ward's caliber, it will give Pierce a grace period.
Ultimately, it is going to come down to who he and general manager Tom Telesco think can help their team's offense get over the top should Minshew or Aidan O'Connell prove not to be the guy. Telesco drafted well in his previous run as the Los Angeles Chargers' general manager. He was the guy that picked Justin Herbert after all. I think he has a great eye for talent, but is Ward the right fit for them?
Although I would probably go Shedeur Sanders or Jalen Milroe over Ward here, I could get behind it.
2. Tennessee Titans
This might be the worst team in the NFL. Through three weeks, the Tennessee Titans are one of three winless teams. While the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars both being winless is a huge surprise, I cannot say the same for the Titans. Although I may never understand why the Titans moved on from Mike Vrabel, I do like the upside of his successor in Brian Callahan, who left Cincinnati.
To me, we have to ask ourselves this when it comes to the Titans: Are they truly ready to draft a franchise quarterback? They have messed around with a bunch of guys over the last several years once Marcus Mariota inevitably failed. Malik Willis is no longer on the team, Ryan Tannehill doesn't have a team and Will Levis continues to be one of the strangest quarterbacks we have ever seen.
Admittedly, it should be an easy decision for them. This could be the pick that defines Callahan's budding head-coaching career, as well as what Ran Carthon is all about in terms of team building. I have struggled to find the right quarterback for the Titans. While I think all of them could work, I feel they take the second guy off the board after the Giants. Could that end up being Ward? Potentially.
We have seen Callahan do tremendous things with Joe Burrow before when he was with the Bengals.
1. Los Angeles Rams
As it was last offseason, if and when the Los Angeles Rams seriously go about drafting Matthew Stafford's successor, that rookie quarterback is going to be in a fantastic position. Of course, it is contingent on Sean McVay wanting to still be the Rams' head coach long-term. However, we have seen every quarterback who has started for him play very well. I think Ward is the perfect fit here.
While it remains to be seen where the Rams will end up picking this spring, I think there is a chance they are picking inside the top-16. From there, they could conceivably be in an advantageous position to draft a quarterback like Ward. Los Angeles may need to trade up to do that, but they may not have to go up to No. 3 if that is the case. Again, Ward is at least QB5, but he may not be QB1...
Should Ward be the second or third quarterback projected to be taken, that might be enough to get a team like the Rams to potentially move up. Ward may need to back up Stafford for a year, but he may be more pro-ready than you would think. He has started a ton at three different places. It all comes down to if Ward is the type of quarterback who takes to coaching in the manner that McVay wants.
Of any team who may be in need of a quarterback, I think the Rams kind of work for all five prospects.