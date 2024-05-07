5 NFL trade candidates who could still move and their perfect landing spot
By John Buhler
The 2024 NFL Draft is over, but that doesn't mean every roster is set heading into training camp. Some ongoing issues with a handful of teams still exist, which means a star player or two may need to be traded. Cap issues, organizational changes, whatever. All of these factors contribute to letting star players go by way of a trade. The NFL is a league defined by a hard salary cap, and it can be so brutal.
In truth, most of these teams and marquee players find a way to make it work because trading players in the NFL is nowhere near as easy as it is in baseball, basketball or hockey. Every dollar counts! But with a few more roster spots semi-locked up after the NFL Draft, some big names could still be on the move. It is one of the reasons why the NFL does a better job of staying in the news cycle than anyone.
Now that I have your undivided attention, I am going to share with you five NFL stars I think still have a halfway decent shot at getting traded this offseason. No, I don't expect all of them to be dealt, but I anticipate at least one of them will be on a new team before Labor Day. Every team has its reasons for moving on from certain players. Sometimes ripping the band-aid off can reveal something grotesque.
Behold! Five NFL stars who I think could potentially be traded between now and Labor Day Weekend.
5. Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins
Although tempers may have cooled off a bit since the Cincinnati Bengals first tagged him, it still would not shock me if wide receiver Tee Higgins is dealt in the coming weeks. While the Bengals have their face of the franchise in quarterback Joe Burrow, as well as his No. 1 receiving option in Ja'Marr Chase, they stil have to figure out what they want to do with Higgins, long-term as well as Tyler Boyd.
More and more, I feel that either Boyd or Higgins will leave, but not both of them. Although Boyd has been tied to the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers for alma mater Pitt reasons, I think it is cheaper to retain him than it is to do the same ole song and dance with Higgins next offseason. The team that makes the most sense for both wide receivers will not be competitive this year, but it should work out.
If Higgins were to be traded, it would be to the Tennessee Titans so he can go play for Brian Callahan.
Best landing spot: Tennessee Titans
4. San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk
The Brandon Aiyuk offseason drama fascinates me. We have already been there, done that with Deebo Samuel only a few years ago. Now, both San Francisco 49ers wide receivers could be on the move because general manager John Lynch likes to live dangerously. Since Aiyuk is still on his rookie contract, I feel strongly that he is the least likely to be moved of the two 49ers wide receivers of note.
What I think is important to Aiyuk is an opportunity to be a No. 1 wide receiver, or at least play in a fun offense that will try to get him the football. In all honest, the best fit for him is in-division. It would be a homecoming of sorts for Aiyuk having played his college football in Tempe for Herm Edwards' Arizona State Sun Devils. Yes, the Arizona Cardinals would be an electric factory if Aiyuk were to play there.
Imagine Aiyuk in a receiving corps with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Kyler Murray throwing him the ball.
Best landing spot: Arizona Cardinals
3. San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel
While all eyes are on his San Francisco 49ers teammate Brandon Aiyuk being the one who gets traded this offseason, pay close attention to what is going on with wide receiver Deebo Samuel. He has already had friction with general manager John Lynch over compensation based on what position he plays. Samuel is a wide receiver, but is one who has starred at carrying the football, too.
In trying to find the right landing spot for Samuel, you may need to find a team in need of a No. 2 wide receiver, an offense that likes to go with 11 personnel all the time. While the arch rival Los Angeles Rams love to do that, they are not an option for NFC West reasons. However, I feel the Atlanta Falcons may be in play because of their head coach Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.
If Atlanta were to trade for Samuel, it may take pressure of Atlanta over the Michael Penix Jr. debacle.
Best landing spot: Atlanta Falcons
2. Denver Broncos WR Courtland Sutton
Who knows what the Denver Broncos are doing, honestly? They were so beyond infatuated with Bo Nix that they took Philip Rivers' word as gospel by making him the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Denver may have been the only team in the league with a first-round grade on the former Oregon and Auburn star. Meanwhile, Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton could be on the move...
Sutton's entire NFL career has coincided with the worst stretch of Broncos football ever. He may want out and start anew, hopefully, going to a team that wins more games than it loses. While I cannot guarantee that the Pittsburgh Steelers will be that much better of a situation than Denver in the end, they will win at least nine games a year because that is what they do under head coach Mike Tomlin.
Steelers fans may covet a 49ers wide receiver more, but they should be more than happy with Sutton.
Best landing spot: Pittsburgh Steelers
1. New Orleans Saints CB Marshon Lattimore
The New Orleans Saints are going nowhere fast. They have refused to rebuild for years now, always kicking the can down the road, deferring more money than the U.S. Treasury. Frankly, I think we could be seeing the last of Dennis Allen and Derek Carr in New Orleans this year. It could get to a boiling point if the Saints were to finish third in the NFC South behind Atlanta and Tampa Bay this season.
One player I think could be moved that would make a ton of sense in helping them finally restart their rebuild would be high-priced cornerback Marshon Lattimore. He is still an excellent player, but he is not going to be any cheaper. If I were the Saints, I would look for a team that is on the come-up in the other conference, one who is ready to spend the big bucks. I am talking about the Houston Texans.
If the Texans were to land Lattimore in a trade, they might be good enough to even win the AFC.
Best landing spot: Houston Texans