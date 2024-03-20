5 players 76ers fans should watch in the NCAA Tournament
The Philadelphia 76ers could go any direction in the 2024 NBA Draft. Here are a few prospects worthy of special attention in the NCAA Tournament.
The Philadelphia 76ers' season continues to go sideways with Joel Embiid out of commission. Who knows what will happen once Embiid is back, but given Philadelphia's rather uninspiring postseason track record, it's about time to prepare the resignation speech and focus on the 2024-25 season. This is why Daryl Morey opened up all that cap space.
How Philadelphia navigates the upcoming summer should be fascinating to watch. Morey has a bonafide superstar with the most mercurial competitive timeline in recent memory. There's really no telling if, when, or for how long Embiid will be healthy enough to lead a championship run. He is good enough — let's not get it twisted — but at a certain point, it's hard to put 100 percent faith in his durability over an 82-game regular season.
Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are the only Sixers with guaranteed money for next season (Paul Reed's contract becomes guaranteed if Philadelphia gets to the second round). Morey will be operating with a blank slate. There's a chance he doesn't even use his first-round pick, which would currently slot 17th overall.
If there is a minor silver lining to the Sixers' season from hell, it's their potentially favorable position on NBA Draft night. The difference between No. 17 and No. 27 isn't exactly cavernous this season, but Morey needs every advantage he can get when working against the new CBA to build a sustainable contender around Embiid. There will be a player who drops to No. 17 that won't drop to No. 27.
Here are a few prospects worth monitoring in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
5. Milan Momcilovic is a gunner, and the 76ers need gunners next to Joel Embiid
The "best" team of the Joel Embiid era was probably last season's group, when James Harden could spoon-feed easy finishes at the rim and set up Tyrese Maxey for downhill attacks in space. A close second would be the way-too-brief Jimmy Butler Era. Well, maybe reverse them. A few more notches down the list, however, is that glorious half-season of Marco Bellinelli, Ersan Ilyasova, and J.J. Redick in 2016-17.
When Joel Embiid is surrounded by flat-out gunners on the perimeter, it's extremely difficult to defend. Embiid could barely pass back in those days. Now that he's actually reading defenses and exploiting double teams, just imagine the possibilities that come with placing a few high-gravity shooters around him.
I can't stop talking about Iowa State freshman Milan Momcilovic. There just aren't too many 6-foot-8 freshmen with his touch and skill level. Defense is a concern, and Momcilovic doesn't offer much as a passer these days. But, it's early in his developmental arc, and the shot-making is off the charts.
Momcilovic has mastered the off-balance, well-contested jump shot. He'll take little Dirk-style fades in the post. He can shoot 3s leaning sideways on the move. Letting him run off picks and work DHOs with Embiid could pay major dividends. Consider him Ersan Ilyasova Plus. It could take some time for everything to click into place, but hey, it's a nice thought.
4. Kyle Filipowski kills two birds with one stone for 76ers
The Sixers' frontcourt depth has been exposed without Embiid in the lineup. There's really no point in worrying about how the center position holds up without Embiid — the Sixers aren't going anywhere sans their MVP candidate — but when Embiid does play, Philadelphia can't afford to leak oil during his minutes on the bench.
Paul Reed is the Sixers' wayward son. The effort is there, always, and he possesses a ton of desirable traits in the backup five spot. But, he still fouls too much and the offensive progress has been less pronounced than expected. Sometimes it feels more like regression. Reed often lets his freneticism get the best of him. He almost tries too hard. That's a longwinded way of saying, he's probably not coming back unless the Sixers guarantee his contract by advancing past the first round of the playoffs.
Duke's Kyle Filipowski is the ideal backup five. The Sixers tried to get Kelly Olynyk at the trade deadline. Filipowski is a decade younger and perhaps, in time, a little better. The baseline appeal is the same, though. Filipowski can shoot 3s, handle in spurts, pass, and defend either the four or five spot. When Flip isn't anchoring the second unit, the Sixers can deploy him as a bruising, floor-spacing forward next to Embiid.
Few prospects have a more stable floor. Filipowski is limited defensively by a negative wingspan (7-foot, 6-foot-10 wingspan), but he's mobile in space and the dude is tough as nails. He has the chance to replicate some of the Embiid two-man actions due to his passing and handling chops. Flip won't score half as proficiently, but he can target mismatches in the post or spray passes to open shooters from the elbow.
This is a great fit if Flip falls into Philadelphia's range.
3. Ja'Kobe Walter is destined for the 76ers' second unit
The Sixers traded for Buddy Hield with Embiid in mind. Well, Hield is a free agent and his future in Philadelphia is far from guaranteed. So, why not draft his replacement — or at least, another wing in that same general archetype? Walter is not the historically great college shooter that Hield was, so pump the breaks a little bit, but in terms of play style and skill set, there are unavoidable parallels.
Walter doesn't offer much at all as a ball-handler. He can take it strong to the rim and he's not allergic to a one or two-dribble pull-up, but self-creation is not his forte. He thrives off-ball, flying around screens and turning diligent movement into favorable catch-and-shoot opportunities. Again, we talk about the Sixers needing gunners next to Embiid. Walter fits the bill.
The Baylor freshman has been one of the most electric scorers in college basketball. When the shot is falling, it's a treat to watch. Walter heats up in a hurry, needing very little space to get into his motion. The mechanics are pure, the touch is soft, the process is great. His actual 3-point percentage leaves a little bit to be desired (34.0), but difficulty and volume (6.2 attempts per game) factor into the equation.
It's getting to the point where teams in the lottery might balk at Walter's general inefficiency (.373 FG%), especially inside the arc (41.3 percent). He doesn't create for teammates, boxing him into an almost exclusively 3-and-D role. That could play right into the Sixers' hands. So much of a rookie's success is dependent on team context and scheme. Walter couldn't ask for a better teammate to start his career with than Embiid.
2. Dalton Knecht is the win-now rookie the 76ers need to consider
The Sixers are in win-now mode. We have seen Daryl Morey prioritize developmental projects in the past — namely Jaden Springer — but in the absence of an obvious value play, the Sixers should focus on players who can help short and long-term. It's fair to express concern about Dalton Knecht's advanced age, as 23-year-old prospects in the first round have very little margin for error. There are freshmen that are almost five years Knecht's junior.
That said, the Tennessee senior's production is off the charts. We have plenty of upperclassmen NBA success stories to look back on, and Knecht's skill set is perfectly calibrated to the Sixers' current needs. Philadelphia is stocked with wing depth at the moment, but it doesn't matter if everybody's hurt. It also doesn't matter if everybody walks in free agency.
We do, however, know how valuable a reliable wing rotation is. The Sixers have too often fallen victim to poor wing depth around their stars. Knecht's one-way contributions are a potential drawback — he's going to be targeted on defense early and often — but the offensive skill set would plug right into Nick Nurse's movement-infused scheme.
Knecht has been one of the most dominant perimeter scorers in the college game this season. He's splashing 3s, but he's also driving the lane and scoring with physicality around the rim. Low passing numbers are another concern, but Knecht's nose for the ball and talent for scoring at every level pops too much. Also, Nik Stauskas recently went on a podcast comparing himself as a prospect to Knecht. Some view that as a red flag. Others see a prophet being fulfilled.
Whether he's Dalton Knecht or the Lisan al Gaib, the Sixers need to take a long, hard look.
1. Jared McCain gives 76ers long-term backcourt partner for Tyrese Maxey
Jared McCain continues to elevate his stock as Duke's most productive freshman. The main appeal here is McCain's 3-point success. He's drilling 39.9 percent of 5.6 attempts per game, scoring successfully both on and off the ball. McCain is best as a pull-up shooter, which could pay dividends in pick-and-rolls with Embiid. He's comfortable leaning to the side or shooting over an outstretched hand, so there's reason to believe he would thrive sprinting off screens and working DHOs.
The Sixers acquired Kyle Lowry and Cam Payne at (or after) the trade deadline, but neither projects as a long-term option in the backcourt. Hopefully, Lowry sticks around for another year, but if he is the Sixers' starting point guard in 2024-25, it's a tough look. That's not to say the Sixers should start a rookie in such a pivotal season, but McCain gives them an option to develop without ignoring the present. He should be able to contribute from day one.
Shooting has been McCain's calling card at Duke, but his skill set extends far beyond the jumper. He's a subtle and crafty ball-handler, using his strength to generate angles and shifting gears on the regular. McCain operates exclusively below the rim, but he makes up for limited burst with feather-soft touch on floaters. He works pick-and-rolls at a high level and reads the floor well for a 19-year-old. Maxey in particular would really benefit from another ball-handler. So would Embiid. Maxey has made real strides as a playmaker for others, but McCain is a far more reactive passer.
He doesn't really get much speed or burst going downhill, so there are valid questions about McCain's ability to create advantages and score against length at the next level. The value of his 3-point dynamism, especially in Philadelphia, helps offset those concerns a bit. He also competes his tail off on defense, which quells potential worry about a smaller backcourt with Maxey.