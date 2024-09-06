5 power-conference teams who won't make the CFP with a loss in Week 2
By Austen Bundy
College football Week 1 provided strong starts for most programs (as expected) and surprising boosts for others (looking at you, USC and Notre Dame). However, a few teams find themselves in an early precarious position with their backs essentially against the wall heading into Week 2.
Here are five schools who desperately need a win to get back on track or risk having their seasons peak at the Duke's Mayo Bowl.
No. 25 Clemson Tigers
Dabo Swinney's boys got spanked 34-3 by No. 1 Georgia in Atlanta in Week 1, only putting up a meager 3 points (Akron scored twice as many against No. 2 Ohio State). Now, barely clinging to a Top 25 spot, the Tigers invite Appalachian State to Death Valley in hopes of getting back on track in the race for the ACC crown and possibly an at-large bid to the expanded playoff.
However, college football fans know what the Mountaineers are capable of against ranked opponents. A loss for Clemson would all but eliminate it from playoff contention and probably start calls for Swinney to step down (even if he won't take calls on his radio show anymore). Quarterback Cade Klubnik needs a get-right game to reclaim confidence he lost in the Georgia game. If redshirt freshman Christopher Vizzina has to make an appearance this season, Clemson fans will think the rapture is near.
No. 18 LSU Tigers
Head coach Brian Kelly has enough on-field problems to deal with on top of his own news conference antics and gubernatorial advice on live mascots. After getting out-coached by Lincoln Riley and upset by USC in Las Vegas, LSU needs a win (and a convincing one at that). Poor Nicholls State, at least an $860,000 check will lessen the pain.
But then again, anything can happen in college football. An upset of this proportion would surely see an 0-2 LSU team's season go the way of the dodo (or at least the way of the Seminoles). Kelly, despite a $60 million buyout, may not make it the rest of the season if the Tigers can't put away the lowly Colonels.
No. 10 Michigan Wolverines
After an unconvincing 30-10 win over Fresno State in Week 1, Michigan is facing a juggernaut in No. 3 Texas on Saturday. A win is vital to keeping the Wolverines' title defense intact. While a loss wouldn't eliminate them on the spot, the rest of Michigan's schedule surely has another loss or two on it somewhere (Ohio State anyone?).
Head coach Sherrone Moore would also be inviting questions about his handling of the program post-Jim Harbaugh. He wouldn't be on the hot seat by any means but after an advanced honeymoon period in 2023 (when Harbaugh was suspended), Wolverine fans are expecting more from its title defense.
The loser of No. 14 Tennessee v. No. 24 NC State
This matchup is one of the most underrated going into Week 2. The Volunteers need every resume-boosting win it can get if it wants to shine a match to the rest of a stacked SEC vying for multiple College Football Playoff spots. The Wolfpack, on the other hand, need this win to take advantage of a faltering ACC that seems to only have No. 12 Miami as its clearest threat - especially after a less than inspiring performance against Western Carolina in Week 1.
The winner here will find itself smack in the middle of dark horse contender conversations come Sunday morning and possibly near the Top 10 in the next AP poll. The loser probably doesn't see the playoff barring a miracle unbeaten run for the remainder of the year.