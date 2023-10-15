5 quarterbacks Titans can trade for to replace Ryan Tannehill
Ryan Tannehill left the Tennessee Titans' Sunday morning game with a concerning ankle injury. Here are potential replacements the Titans could trade for.
3. Mac Jones
The New England Patriots are 1-4 with the worst point differential in the NFL. Mac Jones has been yanked early in back-to-back games, leading to questions about his future as the team's starter. He's operating on a short leash in Week 6 as the Patriots prepare Bailey Zappe, Will Grier, and Malik Cunningham for increased workloads.
If the Patriots are ready to pull the plug on Jones and 'Crumble for Caleb,' why not spin the former first-round pick into a late-round draft pick and call it a day? Jones should still have enough latent intrigue around the league to at least warrant a second chance. Maybe the Titans get desperate and decide to give it to him.
Jones would make for an interesting trade target because of his age. He's 25, less than a year older than Malik Willis and Will Levis. The Titans would be setting the stage for a three-way battle for 'QB of the future' honors, with Jones positioned as the de facto short-term favorite based on league experience. Whether Jones is actually the best option from that bunch is another question entirely.
This would essentially boil down to a calculated risk from Tennessee — one that only makes sense if Tannehill's future with the franchise is truly in doubt. Jones put together a tremendous rookie season when surrounded with a competent offensive line and a half-decent crew of playmakers. The Titans aren't exactly brimming with talent, but it's a change of scenery for a once-promising young player.