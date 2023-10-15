5 quarterbacks Titans can trade for to replace Ryan Tannehill
Ryan Tannehill left the Tennessee Titans' Sunday morning game with a concerning ankle injury. Here are potential replacements the Titans could trade for.
2. Kirk Cousins
Word on the street is that Kirk Cousins will not waive his no-trade clause. He is committed to the Minnesota Vikings, despite the franchise's blatant lack of commitment to him. We will see how long Cousins' attitude holds up once the Vikings start selling off veteran contributors ahead of the Oct. 31 deadline.
Minnesota is 1-4 with a chance to skirt around last place with a victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Cousins has been respectable individually, but the Vikings' offense has been awfully prone to mistakes. With Justin Jefferson set to miss extended time and a difficult chunk of schedule on the horizon, it's way too early to write off the possibility of a Cousins trade.
The Titans could put together a picks package juicy enough to get the Vikings to bite. The problem would be convincing Cousins, which could come down to their willingness to invest beyond the 2023 season. That would essentially condemn Willis and Levis to obscurity, so it would take serious confidence in Cousins from the Tennessee front office.
Cousins enters Week 6 with a 67.2 percent completion rate, 1,498 passing yards, a league-high 13 touchdowns, and only four interceptions. He's still very effective and he would present a sizable short-term upgrade for the Titans under center. Perhaps there's a trade to be worked out centered on Tannehill, who would get a fresh start in the north.