NFL Rumors: Deshaun Watson's mess, Vikings fire sale, Mac Jones short leash
- The Minnesota Vikings have received calls on three players.
- Deshaun Watson might return soon...or he might not.
- Mac Jones is on a short leash for the New England Patriots
By Mark Powell
NFL Rumors: Deshaun Watson may return for the Browns soon...or not
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been out for the last few weeks and for good reason. Watson's shoulder injury has been well-documented. However, Watson was theoretically cleared by doctors prior to last week against the Baltimore Ravens. The Browns would go on to lose the game, as Watson's replacement Dorian Thompson-Robinson struggled.
As FanSided's Josh Wilson noted this week, Watson's availability has been tough to predict:
"The Watson era in Cleveland is going nowhere fast. Watson has played in 15 of 23 possible games since joining the team, missing 11 over the last two seasons between suspension and injury...After Week 6, make that 12. Watson, already, has been ruled out for Sunday afternoon's home game against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers according to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson. This is despite the Week 5 bye the Browns had to work with to afford Watson additional rest."
Watson's rotator cuff contusion can take from two to six weeks to recover from, so this isn't all on Watson. He clearly doesn't feel comfortable enough to play, and even though Kevin Stefanski's comments don't inspire confidence, the Browns do have his back.
"He's doing everything in his power, working around the clock with rehab. So, he' just doing what he's being told to do in terms of his rehab process," said Stefanski. "He will be out there as soon as he’s ready … and functionally ready."
In terms of when that will be, your guess is as good as mine.