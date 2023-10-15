5 quarterbacks Titans can trade for to replace Ryan Tannehill
Ryan Tannehill left the Tennessee Titans' Sunday morning game with a concerning ankle injury. Here are potential replacements the Titans could trade for.
1. Justin Fields
Justin Fields has been something of a sensation over the last couple weeks. After a rough start to the season, he's starting to show Chicago Bears fans the light... That is, unless you're a skeptic. Those of a less upbeat perspective have floated the idea of selling high on Fields before he falls back into a funk.
If the Bears do bottom out with hopes of selecting Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, the Titans could swoop in. Fields' raw athletic talent is beyond reproach — he's big, evasive, explosive. The arm strength is there, even if the accuracy and confidence tend to waver. He's on the shortlist of best athletes in the NFL. That alone should pique the interest of a team like Tennessee.
The Titans need a facelift. Fields would be a forward-thinking trade that looks beyond the ill-fated Tannehill era. It's clear the Titans' current QB1 doesn't have "it" anymore. It's hard to justify a serious investment in Fields with two 24-year-old QBs on the roster, but there's a reason the Titans haven't booted Tannehill already. Fields presents a much higher ceiling than Willis or Levis.
Fields would run into similar obstacles with Tennessee — a shoddy offensive line, limited playmakers, a defense-first coach — but the Titans run a much smoother ship than the Bears. Fields has been failed by teammates and coaches on a regular basis in Chicago, with a healthy amount of well-deserved individual blame too. He could use a fresh start. Depending on Tannehill's outlook, the Titans could make inquiries.
Fields, of course, did injure his hand in Sunday's game against the Vikings. That could determine whether he's an actual Titans trade target or not.