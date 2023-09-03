5 Raiders that deserve stronger Hall of Fame consideration
No. 1 Raiders legend that deserves more Hall of Fame consideration: CB Lester Hayes
How times have changed when it comes to the play of quarterbacks. Over the past 15 seasons dating back to 2008, only two players, Miami’s Xavien Howard in 2020 (10) and Dallas’ Trevon Diggs in 2021 (11), reached double digits when it came to picking off passes.
Meanwhile, the single-season NFL record for interceptions has stood the time for basically 70 years. Back in 1952, Los Angeles Rams’ rookie Dick “Night Train” Lane set a new mark with 14 picks. Three players have reached 13 interceptions in a season, the last time by a defender who was one of the game’s top cover corners of his era.
The Oakland Raiders used a fifth-round draft choice in 1977 on Texas A&M defensive back Lester Hayes. He spent all 10 of his NFL campaigns with the Silver and Black. His breakout year came in 1979 when he picked off seven passes and returned two for scores.
In 1980, he enjoyed a magical season when he totaled 13 interceptions, earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors and was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year. More importantly, the wild card Raiders would go on to beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 27-10, in Super Bowl XV. Hayes proved that his regular-season performance was hardly a fluke. During Oakland’s four-game postseason run, he picked off five more passes.
The 10-year pro finished his career with 39 interceptions, four returned for touchdowns, and scored on one of his seven fumble recoveries. The five-time Pro Bowler and 1980 All-Pro played in 13 postseason contests and picked off eight more passes.