5 reasons you should watch EuroLeague
The 2023-24 EuroLeague season is almost upon us and if you’re an NBA fan, you should absolutely tune in to the action. Here are five reasons why you should start watching your favorite game on the old continent.
Why you should watch EuroLeague: 3. The eccentric coaches
If you thought the days of Bobby Knight throwing chairs were entertaining, then wait until you get a taste of European basketball coaches. EuroLeague, and European basketball at large, is driven by the coaches similar to the college game. This means the coaches have more freedom to get in their players' faces, and they do not hesitate to take advantage of it.
EuroLeague also places hot mics in timeouts, for almost every timeout. Unlike the NBA, they show these timeouts live. They don’t clip it up and show us the boilerplate clips only later in the game. They let fans see and hear everything that happens in the timeout.
Those are just a few clips. Most of the coaches, you can find their rage highlight reels on YouTube if you search for them. This approach also led to college basketball legend Rick Pitino fitting like a glove when he coached Panathinaikos.
It’s worth noting that while these outbursts are entertaining for some fans, we have seen coaches reel them back slightly over the past few years. Whether it be official but unofficial league guidance or coaches being more conscious of cameras, they tend to save their vitriol for moments when it is necessary.