5 Ryan Day replacements Ohio State fans should beg for after another Michigan loss
The Ohio State Buckeyes should not fire a head coach in Ryan Day who has a 56-7 overall record since taking over for Urban Meyer at the start of the 2019 season and has made the College Football Playoff in three of the four seasons since he took the job, though he's unlikely to make that four-of-five this year.
But when it comes to the feelings in Columbus, it's not just about wins and losses overall -- it's about wins and losses against the best of the best and, most importantly, against Michigan. To this point, that's where Ryan Day has struggled.
With the third consecutive loss to Michigan on Saturday to conclude Ohio State's regular season at 11-1, Day is now a dismal 1-3 against the rival Wolverines. More shockingly, six of his seven total losses as the OSU head coach have come against Top 5 opponents, three obviously against Michigan. He has just one win in such games too.
With the heat and stink of another Michigan loss on him, Ohio State fans were calling for Ryan Day's job. Again, that's probably not going to happen... but with rumors that Texas A&M has Day as a target, they might be able to part ways. In any case, though, the Buckeyes would be looking for a replacement and these five names could make sense in Columbus.
5. Ohio State could just bring back Urban Meyer to erase Ryan Day
Let's get this one out of the way. If Ohio State firest Ryan Day or the head coach leaves for another job, there will be calls to bring Urban Meyer back. Never mind the fact that he retired from the job, has stated relentlessly that he no longer wants to be in coaching, and failed spectacularly in the NFL, the calls will still come.
And for fans in Columbus, why wouldn't they? Meyer was absurdly successful with the Buckeyes, taking over a team that had a losing record for the first time in over two decades and immediately going 12-0. All told, he accrued an 83-9 overall record at Ohio State with three Big Ten Championships, five conference division crowns and the 2014 National Championship.
Meyer is a proven winner when it comes to college football. Whether at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida or OSU, all the man did was have his teams competing at the highest possible level and in the national championship mix -- yes, even in Salt Lake City. So why not try to erase what Day has wrought in Columbus in recent years by going back to the guy who built the Buckeyes back up?
Again, this is unlikely given that Meyer seems unlikely to coach again at all. Having said that, if Ohio State were to come calling again, he may at least consider the offer, which is enough to have fans intrigued by the possibility of a return.