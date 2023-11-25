Ohio State fans ready to tarmac Ryan Day in Ann Arbor after another Michigan loss
Ohio State fans called for head coach Ryan Day's job after the team's 30-24 loss to Michigan on Saturday.
By Scott Rogust
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes entered Week 13 with a lot at stake. Not only were bragging rights at stake against the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines, but also a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff. Michigan won in the past two years and was looking to make it three in a row. The last time Ohio State lost three games in a row to Michigan was from 1995-97 when John Cooper was the head coach.
Ryan Day is now the most recent Buckeyes head coach to lose three consecutive games to the Wolverines.
On Saturday, Ohio State lost 30-24 to Michigan. Despite a late comeback attempt in the final seconds of the game, Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord threw his second interception of the game, which allowed the Wolverines to kneel out to kill the clock. Now, they are moving on to Indianapolis, Ind., to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship Game and will undoubtedly earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.
As for Ohio State, they will now sit and wait things out to see if they will sneak into the Playoff or miss out and play in another bowl game. Buckeyes fans weren't happy about Day's performance on the sidelines and basically gave him permission to interview for the Texas A&M head coaching opening, while viewers decided to troll the usually boisterous head coach.
Ohio State fans, social media trolls Ryan Day after losing third-straight game to Michigan
Losing to Michigan is not part of the job description as Ohio State head coach. This year, the Buckeyes were seemingly at an advantage. The team scored big wins over two Top 10 ranked teams in Notre Dame and Penn State. But against Michigan, there was no Jim Harbaugh coaching, as he served his second three-game suspension of the season, this time for the program being alleged of conducting a sign-stealing scheme. With that, offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore filled in. And on Saturday, Moore outcoached Day.
Ohio State fans have become accustomed to dominating the head-to-head series against their hated rivals in this century. Urban Meyer was 7-0 against Michigan. Jim Tressel was 8-1 in 10 meetings (one win vacated). Day is now 1-3 against Michigan.
Day has a good overall coaching record, now sitting at 56-7. Yet those losses included three to Michigan, one to Georgia in last year's Peach Bowl game, and one to Alabama in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Day doesn't have any national titles to his credit as head coach.
Ohio State fans aren't happy with Day considering the circumstances of this game. Now, it will be interesting what his next steps are.