Ryan Day reportedly linked to Texas A&M opening
Never say never in terms of any college football coach leaving for another job, and along that line Ohio State coach Ryan Day is being linked to the opening at Texas A&M.
The Jimbo Fisher era at Texas A&M was surely a disappointment, hence why he was fired before this season was even over. Athletic director Ross Bjork recently said A&M is "not an 8-4 job", as a reflection of expectations not matched by reality.
Along that line, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic in written form and as he reported on "Big Noon Kickoff" Saturday morning, Ohio State state head coach Ryan Day is a name to watch for the Texas A&M job opening.
After offering some other names (Lance Leipold, Mike Elko, Mark Stoops, Chris Kleiman), Felman got to Day.
“But don’t be surprised if the Aggies don’t pursue Ryan Day. Now, as you know, Day is 56-6 as a head coach, and he came within a field goal in the last seconds of knocking off Georgia in the CFP. But keep in mind, the specter of back-to-back losses to the hated archrival Michigan hangs heavy over Columbus. Now, if they win here today, and beat the Wolverines — I seriously doubt with them in the playoff mix, that he would be taking that call. The Aggies, I think, are optimistic that if they don’t win that game, that he might be open to their pitch.”
Would Ryan Day really leave Ohio State for Texas A&M?
A third straight loss to Michigan on Saturday is the driver for Feldman's premise that Day would listen to Texas A&M's pitch, with the idea the Buckeyes would be out of the mix for a spot in the College Football Playoff. The insinuation from Feldman is strong that Texas A&M might make a pitch anyway, in a big swing to replace Fisher.
But Day has job security, and he's the fourth-highest paid coach in college football this year. Expectations are naturally high in Columbus, but high-end results have also come. Texas A&M thinks of themselves as being in that same class, without that level of actual results.
Urban Meyer of course works for FOX now, and was on set Saturday morning to react to Feldman's report about Day and Texas A&M. The former Ohio State head coach, Day's predecessor of course, said out loud what most people are thinking (h/t to Eleven Warriors).
"No way," Meyer said, laughing. "I love you, Bruce, but no way."
There's definitely a "never say never" element to the idea of a college coach leaving for a different job. But Day leaving Ohio State for Texas A&M is about as close to "never" as it can get.