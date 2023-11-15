Texas A&M rumors: White whale Jimbo Fisher replacement out of the running
Despite being a Texas A&M alum, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is not coming to College Station to replace Jimbo Fisher. He seems to be pretty happy doing his own thing in the NFL, man.
By John Buhler
While we should all expect for Texas A&M to replace its former head coach Jimbo Fisher with someone substantial, that man is not going to be Dan Campbell. The former Texas A&M tight end is living his best life as the star head coach of the Detroit Lions. Campbell has been nothing short of a thermostat in changing the temperature of the Lions' culture. He is every bit a winning football mind.
Although we have seen NFL head coaches leave their posts for Power Five gigs before, with most notably Jim Harbaugh to Michigan from the San Francisco 49ers and most notoriously with Bobby Petrino from the Atlanta Falcons to Arkansas, why would Campbell leave the Lions willingly? He has a team capable of getting to the Super Bowl this year. His alma mater needs him, but so does Detroit...
Even if Campbell is not coming back to College Station, I would not have hated the fit if he were the right candidate for the job. He may one day come back to his alma mater, but that could be years from now. For now, I think it is interesting that we are even having this conversation, given where we during the COVID year three seasons ago. Campbell was with New Orleans, and Fisher won the Orange Bowl.
The good news for the Aggies it is seems that they are not going to leave any stone unturned in this hiring process. With Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC next season, they have to get this one right.
To me, I think the Aggies can go in a plethora of directions in replacing Fisher. They could go pay a bunch of money for another star coach in college, but wouldn't that be what got them into a mess of trouble with Fisher to even begin with? They could go for an up-and-coming, or a hotshot coordinator. Heck, they could even look to the NFL beyond just that of Campbell leading the Lions.
However, the only thing that matters is unity and direction. That is what will be required by the Texas A&M athletic department if they ever want the Aggies to get over the top in a deep and soon to be expanding SEC. We know that the Aggies have all the financial resources any coach or program could ever want. We also know that all parties involved tend to meddle. Fisher was the King of the Meddlers.
Ultimately, the reason Texas A&M fired Fisher when they did was to give themselves a longer run way to find a successor. If it came the Sunday after Thanksgiving, the Aggies would feel some immense pressure to replace to Fisher right away, without ever giving the coaching search the proper care and attention it honestly deserves. Texas A&M needs a big name, but the Aggies need the right big name.
In another time and in another place, Campbell could have been a home-run hire, but here we all are...