5 teams desperate enough to take a chance on Russell Westbrook if he wants out of LA
The Los Angeles Clippers were unable to overcome an injury to Kawhi Leonard in their first round series against the Dallas Mavericks, which ended in a six-game defeat. Shortly after the Clippers were sent packing, a report surfaced from Sam Amick and Law Murray of The Athletic.
Russell Westbrook was unhappy with his role and could seek a better opportunity elsewhere in free agency.
"Does the nine-time All-Star and former MVP want to continue in this kind of limited role while playing on a veteran’s minimum deal, or might he have played his way into a better opportunity elsewhere? Considering the challenges that came with him being relegated to a reserve role, with team and league sources indicating that the process was far more challenging behind the scenes than team officials had made it appear publicly, the answer may very well be the latter."
To his credit, Westbrook refuted the report on social media and expressed utter contentment with his role in Los Angeles, even if he wished the season ended on a better note. Who to believe is unclear, as we know Russ probably does want a more robust role. His self-belief has never waned, even if his winning impact has.
With a $4 million player option, Westbrook can either stick around Los Angeles in his current bench role or try his hand at a new situation. We don't know how much interest Westbrook can generate on the open market as a 35-year-old, non-shooting point guard, but the live-wire athleticism and name recognition should get him plenty of looks.
This was a rocky season for Westbrook, who averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on .454/.273/.688 splits in 22.5 minutes. Scoring efficiency is a huge concern at this point of his career, but Westbrook's tempo, rim pressure, and effort level continue to yield positive value.
Here are a few teams that could talk themselves into the Russ experience — whether they should or not.
5. Russell Westbrook could address Nets' point guard woes
Dennis Schroder proved to be a nice upgrade over Spencer Dinwiddie for the Brooklyn Nets, but there's still a noticeable lack of perimeter shot creation on the roster. Mikal Bridges has embraced the featured role, but he's better suited to complementary, souped-up 3-and-D duties. If Westbrook wants to field a larger role on a team with actual talent, Brooklyn is probably the spot. Assuming the Nets take interest.
Any team handing the reins to Westbrook at this point would be foolish, but Westbrook can supply a steady source of halfcourt rim pressure and playmaking verve out in transition. There still aren't many superior grab-and-go threats in the NBA. When he pushes the tempo and gets momentum driving downhill, Westbrook can create all sorts of advantages. He needs to embrace table-setting and get smarter with his shot selection, but Russ will collapse the defense and push the turbo button at every opportunity.
There's a world in which Brooklyn really benefits from that aspect of Westbrook's game, especially if he's able to conform to Jordi Fernandez's schemes and focus on the little things — passes, cuts, screens — without letting an inflated ego get in the way. That is a monumental, perhaps unfathomable if, but somebody will take a shot on Westbrook. The Nets' roster is one of the cleanest fits in the league, at least until Brooklyn can actually land an All-Star creator to pair with Bridges.
Russ probably wants to stick in a major market if it's possible and the Nets should have the defensive apparatus with Bridges and Nic Claxton (assuming the latter re-signs) to cover for Russ' ineffectiveness on that end.
4. Daryl Morey loves to bet on talent and the 76ers have cap space
To be clear, Russell Westbrook is not getting "a bag" this offseason. He performed admirably in stretches during the regular season, but he was a disaster in the playoffs. His skill set is unique to the point of incompatibility with a lot of rosters or, more importantly, coaches. Ty Lue is exceedingly creative and the Clippers were able to lean on several high-wattage creators. Not every coach and keep Russ in a box when necessary.
Nick Nurse could be that coach. He has the grind-it-out mentality on defense and he's one of the smartest tacticians in the game. The Philadelphia 76ers will have $60 million in cap space and at least 11 roster spots to fill. Russ does not fit the Sixers well at all, at least not as we're accustomed to watching him play, but Daryl Morey loves to gamble on talent. We have seen him trade for Westbrook before, even if that was at upper management's behest. There's a relationship there. Maybe the Sixers try it out.
Westbrook would have to come off the bench. He's not starting next to Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid — there's not enough oxygen to go around. The lack of shooting is a problem on paper, but there's a world in which Westbrook and Maxey complement each other well in the non-Embiid minutes. Especially if the Sixers can find a stretch big to replace Paul Reed and go five-out. As for Russ-Embiid minutes, setting aside their old beef, we saw Embiid make the most of his Ben Simmons partnership for years. Westbrook can still spoon-feed easy looks around the basket and hit Embiid on pick-and-pops.
This would be a pretty absurd move for the Sixers, but the second unit needs a bit more juice. If Morey can get Russ on a minimum contract without promising him the world, well, we can't rule it out. Just prepare for it mentally, Philly fans.
3. Spurs could turn to Russell Westbrook as Wemby's point guard
Please, San Antonio Spurs, spare us all.
We know the Spurs need a point guard. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray are popular options in the rumor mill. If San Antonio wants to sign a replacement-level vet with a Hall of Fame resumé, it should be Chris Paul. But, we cannot rule out the possibility of Westbrook seeing a clear path to minutes next to the NBA's brightest young superstar and pouncing on it. Gregg Popovich tends to respect the league's accomplished vets and Westbrook could add a new dynamic to the Spurs' offense.
With all due love and respect to Tre Jones (who is better than Westbrook by a healthy margin), the Spurs' point guard play was less than ideal this season. Jones is an efficient setup man, but he's not applying consistent pressure to the defense. Westbrook will drive the lane with a reckless abandon. He still has the burst to generate advantages and the strength to overwhelm defenders in the paint.
The Russ drive-and-kicks could benefit Wemby. It's not like Westbrook can't toss a lob either. If the defense converges on Westbrook, Wembanyama's catch radius and mobility makes him an easy find. Westbrook loves to spread the wealth, despite his reputation, and would make an effort to set up his future MVP teammate.
It's a solid defensive fit, too. Westbrook doesn't force many stops these days; Wemby can clean up messes as well as any individual rim protector in the sport. He can cover for Russ' primary weakness while benefitting from the attention Westbrook demands as a slasher. The 35-year-old's play style isn't necessarily conducive to a rebuild, but maybe the Spurs see Westbrook as the veteran leader and vocal presence this young group needs.
2. Why not? Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant can re-team with Suns
The Phoenix Suns' team-building strategy under new owner Mat Ishbia has amounted to "screw the future, we want all the talent right now." The Suns have unfortunately funneled all their financial and draft assets into four cornerstone players — Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Grayson Allen. What is left is a bunch of minimum contract slots, deferred draft picks, and first-round exits.
It's unclear how Phoenix will proceed with so little flexibility, but don't be shocked if the Suns throw caution to the wind, ignore fit, and chase the splashy name. Westbrook re-teaming with Durant has never felt like much of a possibility after their bitter parting in OKC, but both players have matured and mellowed in recent years. Durant surely respects Westbrook's accomplishments. The opposite is also true. Why not reconcile and chase a ring together one more time?
Phoenix obviously can't offer Westbrook a starting gig with Beal, Booker, and Allen locked into the backcourt, but the rest of the roster is wide open. We don't even know if Frank Vogel will return as head coach. Phoenix can clear a path to significant second-unit minutes for Westbrook, leaning on his slashing and playmaking to add one more dynamic to an offense that fell too far into the rhythms of your turn-my turn basketball down the stretch.
Westbrook does not address a single actual need for this Suns roster — how about size, perimeter defense, and connective passing to start — but he gives Phoenix a jolt of energy and a committed leader, if nothing else. This feels like a very Suns move.
Let Mat Ishbia Cook (the Suns' future).
1. Heat can take on Russell Westbrook reclamation project
We don't know what exactly the future holds for the Miami Heat. The Jimmy Butler rumors are percolating. He is 34 years old, he misses games every season, and the regression is tangible. Can Miami stomach spending north of $50 million on their emotional leader when he's 38? Probably not, but that is what a two-year, $113 million extension would entail.
If the Heat trade Butler, that really opens the door for Westbrook. Even if Jimmy sticks around, however, Miami is the prime destination for every past-prime vet in search of a career renaissance. Kevin Love is still playing productive NBA minutes in 2024? Did we expect that? No, of course not. But Miami has made it possible.
Erik Speolstra is great at maximizing mismatched skill sets and eliciting buy-in from his players. Russ would represent a whole new challenge, but the Heat backcourt needs a facelift. If Spo can get Westbrook to embrace a connective role — one filled with screening, short roll passes, and rapid-fire decisions — that could add a few years to Russ' NBA career. We have reached the tail end of Westbrook's career if he can't radically evolve, and there's no team more equipped to coax that out of Westbrook than the Heat.
Miami has serious roster-building flaws to consider, as well as the lack of timeline overlap between Jimmy and Bam Adebayo. That window may have closed, and Westbrook does not extend it. Really, the hope here is that Miami can extend Westbrook's window while incorporating his unique blend of athleticism, shot-making, and passing into a well-calibrated offensive machine.