Russell Westbrook thanks Clipper Nation but jabs reports of him wanting out
By Curt Bishop
The season is over for the Los Angeles Clippers, who fell short in Game 6 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals against the Dallas Mavericks.
Russell Westbrook is set to become a free agent, and there have been several reports indicating that he wants out of Los Angeles.
However, the veteran point guard took to Instagram on Saturday to share his true thoughts and set the record straight on what has been said about him and his time with the Clippers.
"I for one enjoyed my year, and worked hard to bring the energy, and provide a spark for our team with each opportunity I was given," Westbrook said on his Instagram story. "I felt like I was and remain more than willing to take on new roles, and make certain sacrifices in hope that it would make our team better. I hoped for a different outcome, but I also enjoyed being in the trenches with my teammates this year who have all been supportive of me throughout the season. I hope to come back better, stronger, and remain eager to take on any role that continues to put us in the best position to win next season."
Russ throws cold water on rumors, expresses gratitude towards Clippers
Based on his comments, Westbrook doesn't seem to have any ill will towards the Clippers' organization and also doesn't appear to want out.
In fact, one could make the case that he wants to stay a Clipper and is planning on doing so this offseason. The veteran point guard is a pending free agent, but the Clippers were able to find a new role for him that allowed him to thrive and help the team win games.
Los Angeles earned the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference this season and took the Mavericks six games before falling short. Westbrook was a key contributor to one of the best teams in the conference.
But he doesn't seem to want to leave the Clippers, which should debunk any rumor about him possibly wanting out. Clearly, he and the Clippers were hoping for a better finish, but he seems to want to stay and win in Los Angeles, no matter what role he plays going forward.
We'll see if the Clippers end up bringing him back this offseason.