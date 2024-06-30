5 teams who should be favorites to win the Stanley Cup next year before free agency
The race for the 2025 Stanley Cup title has already begun. All 30 teams have a fair shot at making the postseason for a Stanley Cup title run. Not all teams have an equal shot, however, as some teams are more composed, Experienced and well-suited with their roster to make a significant run.
The 2024 NHL Draft has already occurred with teams picking the best upcoming stars of the future. On Monday, July 1, free agency will kick off the official start to the preparations of the 2024-2025 NHL Season. This will be a time when the rosters will improve, but there are teams that are still elite to contend for the title.
That is evident based on the new odds for the title by multiple sports websites and betting sites. Five teams have great chances to make a serious run for the Stanley Cup title next season before the start of free agency. Here's who we believe have the best chances of winning it all next season.
5. Dallas Stars
Much like the Florida Panthers, the Dallas Stars possesses one of the deepest and most efficient rosters in the league.
At one point of the season, the Stars had one of the most productive offenses based on the many impact players. They finished the season ranked third in the league in goals per game (3.6) and the roster is still young.
There is potential with this team as they took the Edmonton Oilers to six games. They can rely on the impact of Wyatt Johnston and Jason Robertson on offense, but they could use more explosive playmaking. They are also more offensively efficient to not getting shut out than other Western Conference teams like the Colorado Avalanches and the Winnipeg Jets.
4. Carolina Hurricanes
The Carolina Hurricanes officially became the team to beat after trading for Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel at the deadline. The team added a legitimate star on the offensive side of the ice while also playing well on defense. The Hurricanes had some good, but not elite moments after the trade with more needed from the role players.
Offensively, they were solid in the first two rounds, but their defense was incredibly underwhelming. This offseason is a chance for the Hurricanes to get more composed and find some efficient defensive talent. If defense sees a boost, the Hurricanes will be there with the Panthers.
Currently as constructed, the Hurricanes are a team that can make a serious case for the Stanley Cup title. The key will be the efficiency from the coaching staff. Guentzel can be a huge MVP candidate when the first puck drops this upcoming season; but the offense will have to go through him. He was traded to be the top offensive player. But now, it's a matter of whether they can retain him or not.
3. Edmonton Oilers
It shouldn’t be a surprise to see the Western Conference champions in a prime spot to potentially win a Stanley Cup title the following season.
At the start of the 2023-24 season, the Edmonton Oilers struggled significantly on defense. As a new coaching staff took over with Jay Woodcroft being shown the door and Kris Knoblauch, the players were more serious on the defensive side of the ice. Having franchise great Paul Coffey taking over did help out the defense.
It also helps to have one of the best players in the world in center Connor McDavid. McDavid won the Conn Smythe Trophy despite the Oilers losing to the Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final. There are very few aspects that may have given the disadvantage to the Oilers in game seven. The biggest problem was the Panthers’ defense suffocating other stars like center Leon Draisaitl to three assists and no goals in the series.
The Oilers are right there, this loss might be their push to get back to the Stanley Cup Final.
2. New York Rangers
If there was any team that was dominant from the beginning of the season to most of the postseason, it would be the New York Rangers.
The Rangers were absolutely ruthless on the defensive side of the ice. Forward Artemi Panarin was the top playmaker in steals and tough to get through. The Rangers finished the 2023-2024 season with the seventh-ranked scoring offense and the seven-ranked scoring defense.
Their biggest problems were finishing strong offensively in the postseason. The Rangers were on fire versus the Carolina Hurricanes but were only able to average 2.4 goals per game in six games versus the Florida Panthers.
The Rangers might be favorites if they create or trade for an offensive star. There are times when the Rangers can make their offense overcompensate and perform like one of the top-scoring teams in the league. They can't rely on Panarin forever, but he has proven to be one of the most underrated players.
1. Florida Panthers
Kicking off the offseason as the favorite for the title next season are the current reigning champions; the Florida Panthers.
The Panthers arguably have the most complete roster in the league. While there is no dominant star on their team, there are plenty of key players who can easily be named All-Stars that play great on both sides of the ice. What makes them even more elite is their consistency on the defensive side of the ice. The defense is the biggest reason why they have been so successful this year. The Panthers allowed 64 goals in 24 games played in four series where five or more games were played.
The Panthers are a tough and disciplined team. While their defense is elite, their offense could use some small upgrades to potentially avoid losing series leads. They will be back and more determined than ever next season.