5 teams that can match Raptors’ asking price for Bruce Brown
The Toronto Raptors aren't done dealing, and Bruce Brown Jr. is sure to have suitors across the league.
4. Thunder should trade for Bruce Brown
The Oklahoma City Thuder are going to remain patient at the trade deadline, but Sam Presti shouldn't hesitate to make a smaller move to boost the second unit. Davis Bertans' $17 million contract is right there and OKC has more draft picks than it knows what to do with. There's a fine line between maintaining long-term flexibility and wasting an opportunity. The Thunder will come to value the cheap, affordable depth provided by draft picks, but parting with one of your two-dozen picks to acquire a needle-moving role player is good business.
Brown is the perfect Thunder wing. He can pass, dribble, shoot — just like every Thunder rotation piece. He makes swift decisions with the rock, he doesn't need touches to impact winning, and he knows how to move and relocate into open space. OKC's offense is a ball-handling hyrda led by the league's most potent rim-pressuring guard. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams can all create advantages, and they all can create off drives. Brown would feast on open 3s and timely cuts.
At 27 years old, Brown fits the timeline, too. He's also imminently tradeable. OKC can turn around and move Brown next year, either as salary-filler in a star trade or for the same price Toronto is potentially about to receive. Whether it's a long or short-term investment, the Thunder can easily outbid the field without sacrificing any long-term maneuverability. The downside is virtually zero.
If there's a concern about OKC looking ahead to the playoffs, it's inexperience. The Thunder simply haven't been on that stage before. Brown has, and he thrived. He can provide stability and versatility in the second unit for a team ready to mount a title run.